Zone 7 selects Palmer as new board president

Zone 7 Water Agency Director Sarah Palmer was chosen as the new president of the agency's Board of Directors during an annual reorganization meeting late last month.

The Livermore resident, who was re-elected to a fifth term on the board in the June primary, will now oversee the appointment of committees and will be responsible for interpreting the policies, programs and needs of the agency to the public.

"Zone 7 and all water agencies across our state face both interesting and difficult challenges with drought, climate change and infrastructure issues to name a few," Palmer said in a news release. "The Zone 7 board and our capable staff will work together to ensure safe and reliable water for both our urban and agricultural needs."

Palmer has served on the Zone 7 board since 2006. She is a retired science teacher and has worked in cancer research at the University of California, Berkeley, as well as in the medical diagnostics industry.

Palmer has bachelor's degrees in biology and political science from New York University and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Toronto.