DA: Two men charged with beating victim in attempted Rolex robbery in Walnut Creek

Two men were arrested for allegedly beating and attempting to rob a man of his Rolex watch last week at the Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center in Walnut Creek.

Shaune Walter Rogers, Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, allegedly approached a married couple and demanded the husband's silver and gold Rolex at about 4 p.m. Aug. 11 as the couple were walking to their car after eating at a restaurant, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Lopez and Rogers allegedly pistol-whipped the husband several times when he resisted, according to prosecutors.

The victim's wife then used an SUV to block in the suspects when they tried to leave in a stolen car, prosecutors said in a media release Monday.

The suspects then reportedly rammed the SUV several times before leaving the area.