News

DA: Two men charged with beating victim in attempted Rolex robbery in Walnut Creek

Suspects captured in area short time later, slowed by wife's efforts to block getaway with SUV

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 15, 2022, 6:00 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Two men were arrested for allegedly beating and attempting to rob a man of his Rolex watch last week at the Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center in Walnut Creek.

(Stock image)

Shaune Walter Rogers, Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, allegedly approached a married couple and demanded the husband's silver and gold Rolex at about 4 p.m. Aug. 11 as the couple were walking to their car after eating at a restaurant, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Lopez and Rogers allegedly pistol-whipped the husband several times when he resisted, according to prosecutors.

The victim's wife then used an SUV to block in the suspects when they tried to leave in a stolen car, prosecutors said in a media release Monday.

The suspects then reportedly rammed the SUV several times before leaving the area.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

They were arrested a short time later about a mile away, by Walnut Creek police officers who were assisted by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

Rogers, whose bail is set at $1 million, is facing six charges, including conspiracy, with enhancements for using a firearm and causing great bodily injury, attempted second degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to prosecutors.

Lopez, whose bail is set at $940,000, is facing four charges, including conspiracy, with enhancements for using a firearm and causing great bodily injury, attempted second degree robbery, assault with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

They are being held in the Martinez Detention Facility and their first court appearance was scheduled for Monday in Contra Costa County Superior Court, with results pending.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

DA: Two men charged with beating victim in attempted Rolex robbery in Walnut Creek

Suspects captured in area short time later, slowed by wife's efforts to block getaway with SUV

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 15, 2022, 6:00 pm

Two men were arrested for allegedly beating and attempting to rob a man of his Rolex watch last week at the Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center in Walnut Creek.

Shaune Walter Rogers, Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, allegedly approached a married couple and demanded the husband's silver and gold Rolex at about 4 p.m. Aug. 11 as the couple were walking to their car after eating at a restaurant, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Lopez and Rogers allegedly pistol-whipped the husband several times when he resisted, according to prosecutors.

The victim's wife then used an SUV to block in the suspects when they tried to leave in a stolen car, prosecutors said in a media release Monday.

The suspects then reportedly rammed the SUV several times before leaving the area.

They were arrested a short time later about a mile away, by Walnut Creek police officers who were assisted by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

Rogers, whose bail is set at $1 million, is facing six charges, including conspiracy, with enhancements for using a firearm and causing great bodily injury, attempted second degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to prosecutors.

Lopez, whose bail is set at $940,000, is facing four charges, including conspiracy, with enhancements for using a firearm and causing great bodily injury, attempted second degree robbery, assault with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

They are being held in the Martinez Detention Facility and their first court appearance was scheduled for Monday in Contra Costa County Superior Court, with results pending.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.