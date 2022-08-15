Danville: Council to vote on Downtown Master Plan update

"As with the original DMP, implementation of these project concepts is expected to take over a decade and millions of dollars of infrastructure investment," Bergman said.

The proposed update has a price tag of approximately $2.5 million, which has already been reserved under Danville's Capital Improvement Program, with $1 million coming from the general fund and $1.5 million coming from Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

"Specifically, it seeks to reimagine how these spaces can be enhanced to provide greater connection, interaction, and engagement. The initial phase of this effort focuses on the historic 'Old Town' core," she continued.

"The focus of this DMP Update … is to build upon the strong framework of the Downtown’s charm with an updated set of implementation strategies that adapt its physical spaces to accommodate changing community needs brought about by the global COVID-19 pandemic," economic development director Jill Bergman said in a staff report.

The Danville Town Council is set to decide on a resolution Tuesday that would update the town's Downtown Master Plan, with nearly all measures from the original 1986 plan having been implemented by now.

* The council will hold a study session Tuesday at 8:45 a.m., in which they will hear presentations on the Contra Costa Transportation Authority's Mobility on Demand Program, and plans for the next Mayor's Installation and Community Awards ceremony. The agenda is available here .

The Danville Town Council is set to meet on Tuesday (Aug. 16) at 5 p.m. The agenda is available here .

Other projects proposed under the DMP update include a sidewalk expansion on Hartz Avenue, improvements to the Town Green, an extension of the Creek Trail, and an expansion on Prospect Avenue aimed at accommodating public gatherings and increased pedestrian traffic.

The initial phase of the updated DMP is set to focus on Danville's historic downtown areas. In addition to the Village Theatre improvements, ARPA funding is recommended for enhancing and installing specialty lighting at five intersections along Hartz Avenue, at Diablo Road, Prospect and Linda Mesa avenues, and Church and School streets.

vehicle speeds in the Downtown," Bergman said. "Most importantly, the project can be designed and constructed within the ARPA timeframe."

They voted not to move forward with a proposal to convert Prospect Avenue into a one-way street, but approved other projects and their associated implementation strategies. At a June 14 study session, the council directed staff to pursue a project aimed at updating the plaza and commons surrounding the Village Theatre, following an analysis of project concepts to prioritize.

"Fortunately, the Town Council has allocated Local Fiscal Recovery Funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and additional General Fund dollars in order to advance selected project concepts. To utilize ARPA funds, the selected project(s) must be of a sufficiently limited scope (in time and cost) to be designed and completed no later than 2026," she added.

Danville: Council to vote on Downtown Master Plan update

Use of federal relief funds for some downtown renovations means 2026 deadline for projects