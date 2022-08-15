San Ramon Planning Commission to consider new Montessori preschool

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to discuss Tuesday -- and potentially approve -- an application for a new Montessori preschool that would make use of vacant office space on Crow Canyon Road.

The property at 2671 Crow Canyon Road was initially approved for office space by the San Ramon Valley Area Planning Commission in 1978, prior to San Ramon's incorporation as a city in 1983. Several years later, the San Ramon Planning Commission approved the expansion of office space on the property, from 4,440 square feet to 9,520 square feet in 1986.

This year the applicant, Higher Ground Education, submitted a minor use permit and development plan application in April that would allow the now-vacant, three-story office building to be converted to a 10,185 square foot day care facility.

The proposed Guidepost Montessori Preschool would host up to 155 children ages 6 weeks old to 6 years old, with dropoff between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. and pickup between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The shift from office space to childcare facility would see a covered trash enclosure on the property be converted to a parking lot, with play areas being added in both the front and back of the property.