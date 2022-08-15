News

San Ramon Planning Commission to consider new Montessori preschool

Proposed facility on Crow Canyon Road would accommodate up to 155 students

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Aug 15, 2022, 9:02 pm
The San Ramon Planning Commission will consider a proposal for a Montessori Preschool at 2671 Crow Canyon Road, which currently houses vacant office space. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to discuss Tuesday -- and potentially approve -- an application for a new Montessori preschool that would make use of vacant office space on Crow Canyon Road.

The property at 2671 Crow Canyon Road was initially approved for office space by the San Ramon Valley Area Planning Commission in 1978, prior to San Ramon's incorporation as a city in 1983. Several years later, the San Ramon Planning Commission approved the expansion of office space on the property, from 4,440 square feet to 9,520 square feet in 1986.

This year the applicant, Higher Ground Education, submitted a minor use permit and development plan application in April that would allow the now-vacant, three-story office building to be converted to a 10,185 square foot day care facility.

The proposed Guidepost Montessori Preschool would host up to 155 children ages 6 weeks old to 6 years old, with dropoff between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. and pickup between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The shift from office space to childcare facility would see a covered trash enclosure on the property be converted to a parking lot, with play areas being added in both the front and back of the property.

City staff are recommending that commissioners review and discuss the application, hear public comments, and approve the proposal if appropriate.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16). The agenda is available here.

In other business, the commission will hold a study session on recommendations for the North Camino Specific Plan and land-use designations in the area, as part of the General Plan update process.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

