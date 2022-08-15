SRVUSD board to discuss communications plan

"The goal is to utilize a variety of channels that will provide clear, consistent and branded messages to all internal and external partners," Samuels and Mallloy said in the staff report.

The department is tasked with implementing this plan, for both "internal partners" such as students, staff and parents, and "external partners" who aren't directly involved with the district's daily operations "but who are integral to the success of some aspects of the plan."

"The plan will support a comprehensive communications network that increases awareness, understanding, and support for students, staff and the community-at-large, and will reflect the interconnectedness of a Culture of Responsiveness and Shared Leadership," they continued.

"The Communications and Community Relations Department has been designed to serve as a clear and concise framework for effective communication with all SRVUSD partners," said Ilana Israel Samuels, director of communications and community relations, and Superintendent John Malloy in a staff report.

Trustees at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are set to hear a presentation on the district's communications and community relations plan Tuesday, and to vote on a number of items including routine budget adjustments and a pay increase for substitute teachers.

Staff are recommending a pay increase of $25 per day for substitutes who have worked between one and 20 days and between 21 to 60 days, from $225 to $250 for the former group and $250 to $275 for the latter. The rate for substitutes who work 61 days or more is set to remain the same, at $275 per day.

"The San Ramon Valley Unified School District has been challenged for several years by the ongoing shortage of substitute teachers," said Keith Rogenski, assistant superintendent of human resources and Malloy in a staff report. "Many school districts, including San Ramon Valley, increased their daily pay rates for substitutes over the past two years as a strategy to recruit and retain them for service with their students."

The other increases are $1,600,305 for supplies and services, "due to ELOP, Lottery instruction materials, security cameras, and other miscellaneous increases," and an additional $500,000 for vehicle purchases under capital outlay funds.

The resolution on the table for Tuesday also includes adjustments that reflect increased expenditures in the district. These include an additional $1,200,310 annually for salaries and benefits, which are "primarily due to the implementation of the equity liaison (instructional coaches)" according to Hillman and Malloy's report.

"Of that amount, $19,109,858 is because of increased LCFF funding related to base augmentation and increased transitional kindergarten requirements $3,800,000 is because of new Home-to-School Transportation funding, $5,760,000 from the Learning Recovery Emergency Block Grant, $18,063,000 from the Arts, Music and Instructional Materials Discretionary Block Grant, $123,510 is an adjustment to Special Education funding, $267,100 is an adjustment to Lottery Projections, and $1,705,324 is because of increased funding for the Extended Learning Opportunity Program (ELOP)," said chief business officer Danny Hillman and Malloy in a staff report.

*The board is set to renew its agreement with TRAFFIX for traffic mitigation measures that include bus routes to a number of district schools, in a special meeting ahead of their regular meeting. The agenda is available here .

The presentation set for Tuesday's meeting includes a set of steps for achieving each of these goals, as well as a "responsibility matrix" which is intended to identify "those who have the lead responsibility and accountability for implementing the strategies listed, and the communicators responsible for deliverable and taking action to meet the goals of the Communications and Community Relations Plan."

The five strategic goals of the district's communications plan are to "improve and strengthen communications" with students and parents and between the district and all staff members, as well as to "revise, implement and train partners on policies and procedures regarding public relations and media relations," maximizing "awareness, support and understanding of SRVUSD's Strategic Directions and goals," and promoting and maintaining "positive collaborations and partnerships that serve to enhance the educational experience of students and build SRVUSD's positive reputation in the community."

SRVUSD board to discuss communications plan

Budget adjustments, substitute teacher pay also on tap