Black out: Prospective candidate elaborates on exiting SRVUSD Area 5 race

Micah Black, a Danville parent who previously announced plans to run for school board in the San Ramon Valley for the first time this fall, withdrew her candidacy last week in an abrupt end to her campaign just before the deadline to qualify for the ballot.

"Right now, raising young children, my time outside of caring for them is limited," Black told DanvilleSanRamon. "There is a lot that needs change in the school district and I am afraid the time it would take to tackle those issues would take too much away from my family."

Black has been an open critic of the sitting SRVUSD board members at their public meetings, and campaigned publicly on a platform that promised to bring change to what she sees as existing issues in the district. The prospective candidate pulled nomination papers and promoted a campaign website, but ultimately opted not to file by last Friday's deadline.

"School is not a place where the values at home are undermined and sensitive topics are taught to children without explicit permission from the parents," Black said on her campaign page. "The success of our children in school is a partnership established by open communication, transparency, understanding and trust."

Despite withdrawing this year, Black said she didn't plan for this to be her last campaign.