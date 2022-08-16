News

Black out: Prospective candidate elaborates on exiting SRVUSD Area 5 race

Move means incumbent Hurd is unopposed

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 16, 2022, 9:47 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Micah Black, a Danville parent who previously announced plans to run for school board in the San Ramon Valley for the first time this fall, withdrew her candidacy last week in an abrupt end to her campaign just before the deadline to qualify for the ballot.

Micah Black, former candidate for SRVUSD Area 5. (Contributed photo)

"Right now, raising young children, my time outside of caring for them is limited," Black told DanvilleSanRamon. "There is a lot that needs change in the school district and I am afraid the time it would take to tackle those issues would take too much away from my family."

Black has been an open critic of the sitting SRVUSD board members at their public meetings, and campaigned publicly on a platform that promised to bring change to what she sees as existing issues in the district. The prospective candidate pulled nomination papers and promoted a campaign website, but ultimately opted not to file by last Friday's deadline.

"School is not a place where the values at home are undermined and sensitive topics are taught to children without explicit permission from the parents," Black said on her campaign page. "The success of our children in school is a partnership established by open communication, transparency, understanding and trust."

Despite withdrawing this year, Black said she didn't plan for this to be her last campaign.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"I do expect I will run for a position again at some point in the future," Black said.

With Black's withdrawal, sitting Board Member Rachel Hurd is now the only qualified candidate for the Area 5 seat, which represents southeastern San Ramon and most of Blackhawk and Camino Tassajara.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important political news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Black out: Prospective candidate elaborates on exiting SRVUSD Area 5 race

Move means incumbent Hurd is unopposed

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 16, 2022, 9:47 pm

Micah Black, a Danville parent who previously announced plans to run for school board in the San Ramon Valley for the first time this fall, withdrew her candidacy last week in an abrupt end to her campaign just before the deadline to qualify for the ballot.

"Right now, raising young children, my time outside of caring for them is limited," Black told DanvilleSanRamon. "There is a lot that needs change in the school district and I am afraid the time it would take to tackle those issues would take too much away from my family."

Black has been an open critic of the sitting SRVUSD board members at their public meetings, and campaigned publicly on a platform that promised to bring change to what she sees as existing issues in the district. The prospective candidate pulled nomination papers and promoted a campaign website, but ultimately opted not to file by last Friday's deadline.

"School is not a place where the values at home are undermined and sensitive topics are taught to children without explicit permission from the parents," Black said on her campaign page. "The success of our children in school is a partnership established by open communication, transparency, understanding and trust."

Despite withdrawing this year, Black said she didn't plan for this to be her last campaign.

"I do expect I will run for a position again at some point in the future," Black said.

With Black's withdrawal, sitting Board Member Rachel Hurd is now the only qualified candidate for the Area 5 seat, which represents southeastern San Ramon and most of Blackhawk and Camino Tassajara.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.