Community Briefs: Voter registration | Reproductive freedom town hall | Commission openings | Philanthropy Award nominations

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 16, 2022, 9:52 pm
Voter registration

The Contra Costa County Elections Division is advising residents to check their voter registration status to ensure correct information well in advance of November's general election.

"This helps us keep our voter roll clean and up-to-date, and save taxpayer money by not sending ballots to inaccurate addresses," Clerk-Recorder Debi Cooper's office said in an announcement.

Voters in Contra Costa County can check their registration status and information here.

"We want to make sure all eligible Contra Costa County residents are registered and ready to vote in the November general election," Cooper said. “It is extremely important to have an up to date registration, because our office is required to mail a ballot to every active, registered voter 29 days before the election. We need to know where to mail your ballot to make sure you receive it on time.”

DeSaulnier hosting reproductive freedom town hall

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is centering reproductive freedom as the topic of his next town hall, scheduled for Wednesday (Aug. 17).

DeSaulnier, whose district includes the San Ramon Valley, is set to be joined by Planned Parenthood officials Jodi Hicks and Gilda Gonzalez, along with UC Berkeley law professor Khiara M. Bridges, who will discuss the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The virtual town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m.Wednesday evening. The RSVP is available here.

Danville commission openings

Danville officials are seeking applicants for a number of volunteer positions on the town's commissions, for terms set to begin on Jan. 1.

City clerk Marie Sunseri announced openings Monday for the newly-approved youth poet laureate, as well as four seats on the Planning Commission and three seats on the Design Review Board.

Applications are available here.

Philanthropy Award nominations

Nominations are now open for the 12th annual East Bay Philanthropy Awards.

"Our hope for our 12th annual celebration is to amplify the ways our region’s generosity of time, talent, or treasure are helping overcome challenges and envision a better future," East Bay Leadership Council officials said on the council's website. "By honoring those community changemakers we foster a continued spirit of philanthropy for generations to come."

Nominations are open to individuals and groups of all ages, large and small businesses and organizations, volunteers, and nonprofit leaders who exemplify and support equity, resilience, creativity, compassion, risk-taking and sustained commitment to the public good.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 17 at the Lesher Center for the Performing Arts in Walnut Creek. Registration for the ceremony will open in October.

Nominations are open through Sept. 22. More information on the awards and nomination process is available here.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.