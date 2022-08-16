Crews slow 58-acre fire near Dublin neighborhood

Firefighters battled a brush fire that threatened a Dublin neighborhood on Monday afternoon, gaining control as it reached 58 acres after nearly three hours, according to authorities.

The flames broke out just before 4:30 p.m. when a car fire along Interstate 580 near Eden Canyon Road in Castro Valley spread to adjacent vegetation, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

The fire had a moderate rate of spread and approached the residences west of Schaefer Ranch Road in Dublin, prompting the city to quickly set up an evacuation center at the Shannon Community Center.

Multiple agencies responded to battle the flames and protect the West Dublin neighborhood. By 7:15 p.m. Monday, Cal Fire reported that forward progress had been stopped at 58 acres. Road closures were lifted later in the night.

There were no injuries or structure damage reported because of the fire, according to ACFD.