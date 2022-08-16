News

Crews slow 58-acre fire near Dublin neighborhood

Car ignites flames that spread to vegetation along I-580

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

The Eden Fire reached 58 acres on Monday evening. (Photo courtesy Cal Fire)

Firefighters battled a brush fire that threatened a Dublin neighborhood on Monday afternoon, gaining control as it reached 58 acres after nearly three hours, according to authorities.

Crews battle the Eden Fire as it approaches a Dublin neighborhood. (Photo courtesy ACFD)

The flames broke out just before 4:30 p.m. when a car fire along Interstate 580 near Eden Canyon Road in Castro Valley spread to adjacent vegetation, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

The fire had a moderate rate of spread and approached the residences west of Schaefer Ranch Road in Dublin, prompting the city to quickly set up an evacuation center at the Shannon Community Center.

Multiple agencies responded to battle the flames and protect the West Dublin neighborhood. By 7:15 p.m. Monday, Cal Fire reported that forward progress had been stopped at 58 acres. Road closures were lifted later in the night.

There were no injuries or structure damage reported because of the fire, according to ACFD.

Map shows the area burned by the Eden Fire. (Image courtesy Cal Fire)

