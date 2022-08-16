Pleasanton Preps: FTC Track Club athletes compete at Junior Olympics

The Pleasanton-based FTC Track Club recently sent 21 athletes to the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympics Track and Field Championships that took place over six days in late July in Sacramento.
There were over 2,000 athletes from the ages of 8-18 from across the United States that competed in the event, with the local team turning in some great efforts!
"It was incredible to have so many of our FTC athletes competing on a national stage and I'm immensely proud of all of them," FTC head coach Jorge Quero said.
The team's top performance came from 8-year-old Tori Daniel, who finished third in the 1,500-meter race. Daniel clocked a time of 5:56.51, finishing behind only Mackenzie York (Pacific Coast Shockwaves, 5:49.66) and Lanna Caprara (West Seattle Road Runners, 5:53.31).
Other local athletes who competed for FTC included -- 10 girls: Erina Mitra (400M); 9-10 girls: Emma Lyon (1,500M), Emery Sutton (800M, 1,500M); 11-12 boys: Gavin Sutton (800M); 15-16 girls: Allison Oh (400 hurdles); 15-16 boys: Ian Sweeney (100M, 200M, 400M), Hassaan Chaudhary (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles); Ranveer Rajoura (200M, 400M, long jump); 15-16 boys: Zach Payne (400M), Aleksander Schade (800M, 1,500M); 17-18 girls: Aditi Kamble (400 hurdles), Lesley Townsend (high jump, long jump, triple jump); 17-18 boys: Tanish Kumar (1,500M), Patrick Lee (long jump, triple jump) and Landen Meonske (triple jump).
Fall sports are here!
Now that all the local high school sports are in their second week of "official" practice, it is never too early to get set for turning in results that recognize our hardworking athletes from our local schools.
Last year we had one of our best years in terms of collecting results each week, and I want to make this the best year ever! A call out to all parents of athletes -- step up and be the publicity person for your son's or daughter's team, being responsible for collecting the results and turning them each Sunday.
Let's go through each sport in the fall (other than football) and what I am looking for:
Volleyball: The final score and the opponent. Highlights can include the leading hitter, blocks, assists, digs and service points, to name a few. Also, if there was a streak of points run off by your team that was a key to winning.
Water polo: Final score, as well as all goal scorers, and any other pertinent stats like blocks, steals and goalie saves. It can also include names of people that played well and match details.
Tennis: Final score and who won their matches. Can include the details of an important match.
Golf: Opponent, course the match was played at (with par) and scores from your team. If you have players from the opponent that shot great rounds, please include that as well.
Cross-country: Opponent, final score, where the race was run and the top times for the race, along with the distance.
Sending pictures is a bonus as we love to get in as many as possible, with the following: names of athletes in the picture, as well as who gets the credit for taking the picture. We cannot accept pictures that were taken by another media outlet.
One final thing that will help is a roster of your team, so I can get the correct spelling of each name.
Send all the information by noon on Sunday afternoon -- you can send it earlier in the week as well -- and send to [email protected]
Thank you, and looking forward to tracking our athletes in the 2022-23 season!
Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]
