Pleasanton Preps: FTC Track Club athletes compete at Junior Olympics

The team's top performance came from 8-year-old Tori Daniel, who finished third in the 1,500-meter race. Daniel clocked a time of 5:56.51, finishing behind only Mackenzie York (Pacific Coast Shockwaves, 5:49.66) and Lanna Caprara (West Seattle Road Runners, 5:53.31).

"It was incredible to have so many of our FTC athletes competing on a national stage and I'm immensely proud of all of them," FTC head coach Jorge Quero said.

There were over 2,000 athletes from the ages of 8-18 from across the United States that competed in the event, with the local team turning in some great efforts!

The Pleasanton-based FTC Track Club recently sent 21 athletes to the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympics Track and Field Championships that took place over six days in late July in Sacramento.

Volleyball: The final score and the opponent. Highlights can include the leading hitter, blocks, assists, digs and service points, to name a few. Also, if there was a streak of points run off by your team that was a key to winning.

Let's go through each sport in the fall (other than football) and what I am looking for:

Last year we had one of our best years in terms of collecting results each week, and I want to make this the best year ever! A call out to all parents of athletes -- step up and be the publicity person for your son's or daughter's team, being responsible for collecting the results and turning them each Sunday.

Now that all the local high school sports are in their second week of "official" practice, it is never too early to get set for turning in results that recognize our hardworking athletes from our local schools.

Sending pictures is a bonus as we love to get in as many as possible, with the following: names of athletes in the picture, as well as who gets the credit for taking the picture. We cannot accept pictures that were taken by another media outlet.

Cross-country: Opponent, final score, where the race was run and the top times for the race, along with the distance.

Golf: Opponent, course the match was played at (with par) and scores from your team. If you have players from the opponent that shot great rounds, please include that as well.

Water polo: Final score, as well as all goal scorers, and any other pertinent stats like blocks, steals and goalie saves. It can also include names of people that played well and match details.

Send all the information by noon on Sunday afternoon -- you can send it earlier in the week as well -- and send to [email protected]

One final thing that will help is a roster of your team, so I can get the correct spelling of each name.

Pleasanton Preps: FTC Track Club athletes compete at Junior Olympics

Also: Gearing up for high school fall sports, here's what I'm looking for from you