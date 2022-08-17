Senior Support Program plans to merge with CityServe of the Tri-Valley

"Our desire is to benefit more seniors and have better outcomes especially in difficult times," Sevier said. "We have been strategically planning to prepare for a better future and we are excited about what this merger means for our senior community. When we collaborate, everyone wins."

Sevier's statement on behalf of Senior Support detailed hopes that the merger will allow the organizations to provide added resources for seniors, while also noting how SSPTV has evolved and adapted through the years since its establishment in 1981.

"Our board has anticipated the need for systematic change and has been working diligently with our attorney and consultant on a merger agreement with CityServe since late 2021," Sevier said. "We anticipate merging in September."

SSPTV Board President Christine Sevier confirmed in a written statement on Sunday that the upcoming merger of the two organizations is expected to occur next month. Representatives from both operations have expressed positive sentiment around the merger.

Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley on the weekend announced its plans for a merger with CityServe of the Tri-Valley, citing mutual benefits and additional programs for in-need populations in the region.

SSPTV leadership has attempted to discredit the reports that the Friendly Visiting Program has been eliminated, according to third-party communications shared with the Weekly, but they have declined to comment or answer follow-up questions directly to the Weekly this week.

The announcement of the planned merger, which appears to have been in the works behind the scenes for some time, was made public four days after a story by the Weekly spotlighting concerns raised by former employees and volunteers about SSPTV, its leadership instability, and the apparent loss of key services and staff.

Beitsch-Bahmani highlighted how the two groups will be delivering services to housed and unhoused citizens, she said "together we are better positioned to serve the entire family."

"Our mission is to always assist residents by caring, coordinating and connecting those in need of resources and to mobilize volunteers in the community," Beitsch-Bahmani said. "We feel that this merger will allow us to continue doing what we've always done, but with a greater overall impact and an intentional reach into the older adult community."

With the motto "Care, Coordinate, Connect," CityServe is funded through financial partnerships they refer to as 'influencers.' Funders listed on the organization's website include PG&E, Alameda County and the cities of Livermore, Dublin and Pleasanton.

Senior Support Program plans to merge with CityServe of the Tri-Valley

Organizations' leaders comment on consolidation expected to occur next month