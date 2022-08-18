News

Candidate lists finalized in San Ramon Valley after extension deadline passes

No new names emerge for San Ramon council D4, SRVUSD Area 1

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 18, 2022, 5:28 am 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

The Contra Costa County Elections Division on Wednesday confirmed the final list of candidates for this year's general election, including local races in the San Ramon Valley.

The candidacy filing period officially ran from July 18 to Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. However, the nomination period remained open five additional days for seats with no incumbent running, through Wednesday at 5 p.m.

In the San Ramon Valley these included the District 4 seat on the San Ramon City Council, in which incumbent Sabina Zafar opted to run for mayor instead, and the Area 1 trustee seat at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education, where sitting trustee Ken Mintz opted not to run for another term.

Parks Commissioner Heidi Kenniston-Lee is the only candidate to file for the District 4 seat in San Ramon despite the deadline extension.

For the city's other elections, which had their candidate lists finalized last Friday, Dave Hudson, incumbent mayor of San Ramon, is running to defend his seat against challenges from Zafar and Dinesh Govindarao.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Sitting councilmember Mark Armstrong is seeking election to the District 2 seat on the San Ramon council, which he was appointed to in the wake of Hudson's election to his current term as mayor in 2020. Sarah Lashanlo, who was a candidate for appointment as Hudson's replacement, is also vying for the seat on Nov. 8.

For SRVUSD's Area 1, with Mintz's decision not to run. Jesse vanZee, Michelle Sinnott Petersen and Jerome Pandell are the three qualified candidates. They had filed by last Friday's initial deadline, and no newcomers came forward during the extension period.

Sitting trustees Rachel Hurd and Susanna Ordway are the only qualified candidates to run for the Area 5 and Area 4 seats, respectively.

With longtime Ward 6 Director Beverly Lane opting not to run for another term at the East Bay Regional Park District, the seat has been left open for a new face. John Mercurio is the only qualified candidate for that race, despite the extended deadline due to no incumbent running.

Another election that saw a deadline extension to Wednesday was Diablo Community Services District, but no new candidates emerged since Friday in the race for three board seats. Five candidates – Christine Chartier, Jefforey Eorio, Garth Hobden, Gregory Lorenz and Jerry Slavonia – have qualified for that race.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Danville was among the jurisdictions where the local candidate lists were finalized last Friday. Incumbent councilmembers Karen Stepper and Robert Storer emerged as the only candidates for the two seats on the Danville Town Council up for grabs. With no other candidates having filed, the Town Council will discuss next week whether to move forward with an election or to instead appoint the two incumbents for an additional four years.

At the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District, incumbent directors Donald Parker and Ryan Crean were the only candidates for two full-term seats – challenger Monique Beryl Watson pulled papers but ultimately did not make the ballot. Director Jay Kerr is also the only candidate for SRVFPD's short-term seat.

At the Contra Costa Community College District, all three incumbents –- including Ward 4 trustee Andy Li, who represents the San Ramon Valley – are seeking additional terms and facing no challengers. Li and Ward 3 Trustee Rebecca Barrett were both the sole candidates to file for their seats, while Ward 1 Trustee John Marquez was set to be challenged by former student trustee Shreejal Luitel before he withdrew his candidacy.

John Coleman, incumbent Ward 2 director for the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) is also facing no challengers in this year's race.

However, not all San Ramon Valley officials at the ends of their current terms are going unchallenged. On the Contra Costa County Board of Education, Area 4 incumbent Mike Maxwell is poised to square off against two challengers – Cheri Calcagno and Anaite Letona.

At the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD), incumbent Area 5 director is facing challenger Seema Badar, with incumbent Area 2 Director competing against Jim Brady. Meanwhile, Area 4 Director Georgean Vonheeder-Leopold is running for re-election unopposed, and Area 5 appointed incumbent Arun Goel faces Seema Badar for a two-year term.

November's ballot will also see the return of a number of names from the June primary who qualified for runoff races.

With current Clerk-Recorder Debi Cooper not seeking election to the position, Kristin Connelly and Vicki Gordon emerged as the top two in a four-candidate race in June. One of the two is set to be elected to the position by voters this November.

Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) is facing off against republican challenger Joe Rubay (R-Alamo) for her District 16 seat, with incumbent Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) facing Green Party challenger Michael Kerr.

A front row seat to local high school sports.

Check out our new newsletter, the Playbook.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Candidate lists finalized in San Ramon Valley after extension deadline passes

No new names emerge for San Ramon council D4, SRVUSD Area 1

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 18, 2022, 5:28 am

The Contra Costa County Elections Division on Wednesday confirmed the final list of candidates for this year's general election, including local races in the San Ramon Valley.

The candidacy filing period officially ran from July 18 to Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. However, the nomination period remained open five additional days for seats with no incumbent running, through Wednesday at 5 p.m.

In the San Ramon Valley these included the District 4 seat on the San Ramon City Council, in which incumbent Sabina Zafar opted to run for mayor instead, and the Area 1 trustee seat at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education, where sitting trustee Ken Mintz opted not to run for another term.

Parks Commissioner Heidi Kenniston-Lee is the only candidate to file for the District 4 seat in San Ramon despite the deadline extension.

For the city's other elections, which had their candidate lists finalized last Friday, Dave Hudson, incumbent mayor of San Ramon, is running to defend his seat against challenges from Zafar and Dinesh Govindarao.

Sitting councilmember Mark Armstrong is seeking election to the District 2 seat on the San Ramon council, which he was appointed to in the wake of Hudson's election to his current term as mayor in 2020. Sarah Lashanlo, who was a candidate for appointment as Hudson's replacement, is also vying for the seat on Nov. 8.

For SRVUSD's Area 1, with Mintz's decision not to run. Jesse vanZee, Michelle Sinnott Petersen and Jerome Pandell are the three qualified candidates. They had filed by last Friday's initial deadline, and no newcomers came forward during the extension period.

Sitting trustees Rachel Hurd and Susanna Ordway are the only qualified candidates to run for the Area 5 and Area 4 seats, respectively.

With longtime Ward 6 Director Beverly Lane opting not to run for another term at the East Bay Regional Park District, the seat has been left open for a new face. John Mercurio is the only qualified candidate for that race, despite the extended deadline due to no incumbent running.

Another election that saw a deadline extension to Wednesday was Diablo Community Services District, but no new candidates emerged since Friday in the race for three board seats. Five candidates – Christine Chartier, Jefforey Eorio, Garth Hobden, Gregory Lorenz and Jerry Slavonia – have qualified for that race.

Danville was among the jurisdictions where the local candidate lists were finalized last Friday. Incumbent councilmembers Karen Stepper and Robert Storer emerged as the only candidates for the two seats on the Danville Town Council up for grabs. With no other candidates having filed, the Town Council will discuss next week whether to move forward with an election or to instead appoint the two incumbents for an additional four years.

At the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District, incumbent directors Donald Parker and Ryan Crean were the only candidates for two full-term seats – challenger Monique Beryl Watson pulled papers but ultimately did not make the ballot. Director Jay Kerr is also the only candidate for SRVFPD's short-term seat.

At the Contra Costa Community College District, all three incumbents –- including Ward 4 trustee Andy Li, who represents the San Ramon Valley – are seeking additional terms and facing no challengers. Li and Ward 3 Trustee Rebecca Barrett were both the sole candidates to file for their seats, while Ward 1 Trustee John Marquez was set to be challenged by former student trustee Shreejal Luitel before he withdrew his candidacy.

John Coleman, incumbent Ward 2 director for the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) is also facing no challengers in this year's race.

However, not all San Ramon Valley officials at the ends of their current terms are going unchallenged. On the Contra Costa County Board of Education, Area 4 incumbent Mike Maxwell is poised to square off against two challengers – Cheri Calcagno and Anaite Letona.

At the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD), incumbent Area 5 director is facing challenger Seema Badar, with incumbent Area 2 Director competing against Jim Brady. Meanwhile, Area 4 Director Georgean Vonheeder-Leopold is running for re-election unopposed, and Area 5 appointed incumbent Arun Goel faces Seema Badar for a two-year term.

November's ballot will also see the return of a number of names from the June primary who qualified for runoff races.

With current Clerk-Recorder Debi Cooper not seeking election to the position, Kristin Connelly and Vicki Gordon emerged as the top two in a four-candidate race in June. One of the two is set to be elected to the position by voters this November.

Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) is facing off against republican challenger Joe Rubay (R-Alamo) for her District 16 seat, with incumbent Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) facing Green Party challenger Michael Kerr.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.