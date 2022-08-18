Former sheriff's volunteer pleads not guilty to weapons charges stemming from alleged cache of 132 guns

A Clayton man was arraigned last week on weapons charges stemming from an allegation that police seized 132 guns from his property.

John Michael King, 54, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of possessing assault weapons and one felony count for manufacturing or assembling an unregistered firearm, the Contra Costa District Attorney's office announced.

King, a former volunteer with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, was under investigation for possessing illegal firearms, according to the announcement. In January, county, state and federal authorities allege they seized 132 guns from his home after obtaining a search warrant.

Authorities also allege that they found equipment used to manufacture unregistered firearms, or ghost guns, on his property.

The district attorney said King illegally manufactured or assembled a .22 caliber rifle and possessed a .223 assault rifle and a .556 pistol. King is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29 in Martinez.