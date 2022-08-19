News

County supervisors approve $2.2M settlement in discrimination suit against DA's office

Female prosecutors alleged unfair treatment by DA Becton based on their gender, age

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 19, 2022, 2:06 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has approved a $2.2 million settlement in the lawsuit brought by multiple prosecutors against the county and its District Attorney's Office.

DA's office seal.

Filed by Mary Blumberg, Alison Chandler, Jill Henderson, Mary Knox and Rachel Piersig in District Attorney Diana Becton's office, the plaintiffs alleged that under Becton's leadership, not enough was done to promote women in the office, women were discriminated against because of their age, and more female representation was needed.

Blumberg, Henderson, Knox, and Piersig are still employed by the District Attorney's Office, according to DA's office spokesperson Ted Asregadoo. Chandler left county employment in February.

The settlement includes costs and attorneys' fees. Asregadoo said in a statement Thursday that the settlement resolves all claims and includes a dismissal of the lawsuit -- a copy of which was not immediately available.

"The county felt this was the best approach to allow the district attorney's office to move forward," the statement said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Knox ran against Becton for her district attorney post and lost in June's primary election.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

County supervisors approve $2.2M settlement in discrimination suit against DA's office

Female prosecutors alleged unfair treatment by DA Becton based on their gender, age

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 19, 2022, 2:06 am

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has approved a $2.2 million settlement in the lawsuit brought by multiple prosecutors against the county and its District Attorney's Office.

Filed by Mary Blumberg, Alison Chandler, Jill Henderson, Mary Knox and Rachel Piersig in District Attorney Diana Becton's office, the plaintiffs alleged that under Becton's leadership, not enough was done to promote women in the office, women were discriminated against because of their age, and more female representation was needed.

Blumberg, Henderson, Knox, and Piersig are still employed by the District Attorney's Office, according to DA's office spokesperson Ted Asregadoo. Chandler left county employment in February.

The settlement includes costs and attorneys' fees. Asregadoo said in a statement Thursday that the settlement resolves all claims and includes a dismissal of the lawsuit -- a copy of which was not immediately available.

"The county felt this was the best approach to allow the district attorney's office to move forward," the statement said.

Knox ran against Becton for her district attorney post and lost in June's primary election.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.