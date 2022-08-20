Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth; Alamo ranks 15th

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10% of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth" -- and one Tri-Valley community ranked in the top 15 most segregated.

The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.

It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.

"A look at the demographics of these neighborhoods of concentrated white wealth reveals the extent to which low-income Black, Latinx, and AAPI households are excluded from wealthy white enclaves compared with their white counterparts," according to the report.

The analysis is based on the "Index of Concentration at the Extremes" developed by sociologist Douglas Massey that incorporates both economic segregation and racial and ethnic segregation.