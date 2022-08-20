Tri-Valley wins Babe Ruth World Series

The Tri-Valley Babe Ruth 14-year-old All-Star Team completed a perfect postseason run Saturday, winning the Babe Ruth World Series with a 3-1 win over the Southeast representative.

Tri-Valley -- the Pacific Southwest representative -- went through the playoffs sweeping the State, Regional and World Series, finishing the postseason by going 6-0 at the World Series played in Williston, N.D.

Saturday's win came over a team from Tallahassee, Fla., as the team scored three runs in the first and then relied on pitcher Grant Hoenninger and their defense.

Hoenninger finished allowing only five hits while striking out nine.

Editor's note: Check back in the days ahead for a more in-depth story on the Tri-Valley team's run.