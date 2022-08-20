News

Breaking

Tri-Valley wins Babe Ruth World Series

14-year-old All-Stars cap perfect playoffs with 3-1 victory in finale in North Dakota

by Dennis Miller / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sat, Aug 20, 2022, 7:15 pm 0

Tri-Valley Babe Ruth 14s won the World Series on Aug. 20. (Photo courtesy Jen Schmitt)

The Tri-Valley Babe Ruth 14-year-old All-Star Team completed a perfect postseason run Saturday, winning the Babe Ruth World Series with a 3-1 win over the Southeast representative.

Tri-Valley -- the Pacific Southwest representative -- went through the playoffs sweeping the State, Regional and World Series, finishing the postseason by going 6-0 at the World Series played in Williston, N.D.

Saturday's win came over a team from Tallahassee, Fla., as the team scored three runs in the first and then relied on pitcher Grant Hoenninger and their defense.

Hoenninger finished allowing only five hits while striking out nine.

Editor's note: Check back in the days ahead for a more in-depth story on the Tri-Valley team's run.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Grab a front row seat to local high school sports.
Sign up for our FREE sports newsletter, the Playbook.

Tri-Valley wins Babe Ruth World Series

14-year-old All-Stars cap perfect playoffs with 3-1 victory in finale in North Dakota

by Dennis Miller / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sat, Aug 20, 2022, 7:15 pm

The Tri-Valley Babe Ruth 14-year-old All-Star Team completed a perfect postseason run Saturday, winning the Babe Ruth World Series with a 3-1 win over the Southeast representative.

Tri-Valley -- the Pacific Southwest representative -- went through the playoffs sweeping the State, Regional and World Series, finishing the postseason by going 6-0 at the World Series played in Williston, N.D.

Saturday's win came over a team from Tallahassee, Fla., as the team scored three runs in the first and then relied on pitcher Grant Hoenninger and their defense.

Hoenninger finished allowing only five hits while striking out nine.

Editor's note: Check back in the days ahead for a more in-depth story on the Tri-Valley team's run.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.