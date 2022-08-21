News

Murray Elementary starts school year with newly constructed classrooms, offices and facilities

Phase 1 of revitalization project complete in Dublin

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 21, 2022, 12:41 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

An aerial view of Murray Elementary School on Davona Drive in Dublin. The Murray community celebrated Phase 1 of campus renovations completed ahead of the first day of school. (Photo courtesy DUSD)

Students of Murray Elementary School in Dublin started the 2022 academic year with updated campus facilities and classrooms -- and this is only the first wave of renovations the school is expecting.

A classroom of Murray Elementary school in Dublin is shown before students enter. (Photo courtesy DUSD)

The Murray revitalization project seeks to improve administrative operations, campus facilities and educational environments with three phases of construction projects. Additions from the recent constructions, completed in August, include newly built classrooms, improved campus-wide ventilation and administrative offices.

The recent building updates are part of Phase 1 of the bond-funded project. Phase 2 is set for completion in May 2024 and will add to the campus a new office, multipurpose room and school kitchen. Phase 3 projections are still to be announced by the district.

Chip Dehnert, public information and community relations officer for Dublin Unified School District, has worked closely with the project.

"New school facilities were created on the fields at the current site, and in a future phase, the older buildings will be removed," Dehnert said. "Now that Phase 1 is complete, the Murray community has world-class, modern elementary school classrooms on par with any new elementary school in the Tri-Valley."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

All phases of the project are estimated to cost $57.5 million. The additions are funded by Measure H, a $283 million bond that DUSD voters passed in 2016 to help local school facilities address overcrowding or aged amenities. Other schools in the district will also benefit from the measure and see additional construction updates, including Emerald High School and Frederiksen Elementary.

"As these sites are modernized, the impact is significant. Our staff, who worked for years in an aging facility feel the appreciation associated with being invested in," Dehnert said. "They are now teaching in modern classrooms designed for 21st Century education. A happier staff teaching in modern classrooms will deliver a higher quality of education to our students."

Families check out the revamped Murray Elementary School on opening day this month. (Photo courtesy DUSD)

According to Dehnert, Murray Elementary began the new school year with over 47,000 square feet of new additions. These include 32 classrooms for K-5 students and staff, four offices (counselor, psychologist, English language development, speech therapy), five staff workrooms and several new bathrooms.

The classrooms constructed in Phase 1 feature updated lighting and window shades, high-efficiency all-electric heat pump HVAC units with energy management system ventilation controls, and daylight harvesting windows.

Dehnert noted the many benefits that new school construction plans can have on an area that go beyond the specific campus.

"From a community perspective, the benefits of having a brand-new school include improved pride in one's community, confidence in the facilities local children will attend, and improved property values," he told the Weekly. "From a recruiting standpoint, in a challenging era to attract teachers, modern classrooms are also an advantage."

To see updates on the project's construction, visit Dublin.k12.ca.

Newly renovated classrooms of Murray Elementary school in Dublin open for the academic year. (Photo courtesy DUSD)

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

Murray Elementary starts school year with newly constructed classrooms, offices and facilities

Phase 1 of revitalization project complete in Dublin

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 21, 2022, 12:41 pm

Students of Murray Elementary School in Dublin started the 2022 academic year with updated campus facilities and classrooms -- and this is only the first wave of renovations the school is expecting.

The Murray revitalization project seeks to improve administrative operations, campus facilities and educational environments with three phases of construction projects. Additions from the recent constructions, completed in August, include newly built classrooms, improved campus-wide ventilation and administrative offices.

The recent building updates are part of Phase 1 of the bond-funded project. Phase 2 is set for completion in May 2024 and will add to the campus a new office, multipurpose room and school kitchen. Phase 3 projections are still to be announced by the district.

Chip Dehnert, public information and community relations officer for Dublin Unified School District, has worked closely with the project.

"New school facilities were created on the fields at the current site, and in a future phase, the older buildings will be removed," Dehnert said. "Now that Phase 1 is complete, the Murray community has world-class, modern elementary school classrooms on par with any new elementary school in the Tri-Valley."

All phases of the project are estimated to cost $57.5 million. The additions are funded by Measure H, a $283 million bond that DUSD voters passed in 2016 to help local school facilities address overcrowding or aged amenities. Other schools in the district will also benefit from the measure and see additional construction updates, including Emerald High School and Frederiksen Elementary.

"As these sites are modernized, the impact is significant. Our staff, who worked for years in an aging facility feel the appreciation associated with being invested in," Dehnert said. "They are now teaching in modern classrooms designed for 21st Century education. A happier staff teaching in modern classrooms will deliver a higher quality of education to our students."

According to Dehnert, Murray Elementary began the new school year with over 47,000 square feet of new additions. These include 32 classrooms for K-5 students and staff, four offices (counselor, psychologist, English language development, speech therapy), five staff workrooms and several new bathrooms.

The classrooms constructed in Phase 1 feature updated lighting and window shades, high-efficiency all-electric heat pump HVAC units with energy management system ventilation controls, and daylight harvesting windows.

Dehnert noted the many benefits that new school construction plans can have on an area that go beyond the specific campus.

"From a community perspective, the benefits of having a brand-new school include improved pride in one's community, confidence in the facilities local children will attend, and improved property values," he told the Weekly. "From a recruiting standpoint, in a challenging era to attract teachers, modern classrooms are also an advantage."

To see updates on the project's construction, visit Dublin.k12.ca.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.