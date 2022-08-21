Tri-Valley rabbit rescue group overwhelmed by bunny surrenders

The president of a Livermore-based rabbit rescue group says rabbits are coming in at "alarming rate", and the group needs help.

"We have never seen anything like this," said Joan Wegner, president of East Bay Rabbit Rescue. "Our adoptions aren't making a dent. For every rabbit adopted, there are three taking their place. In the decade that we have been rescuing bunnies, we have never felt so helpless."

Wegner said in a typical year, the group finds homes for about 200 rabbits. But interest has suddenly waned.

"Through May we adopted out 100 rabbits and now we are at a crawl," Wegner said. "Instead of emails from potential adopters, we are getting email after email from people who want to surrender their pets or need placement for a stray they rescued running loose in their neighborhood.

"Calls to help capture strays are increasing too," she said. "People think their best option is to set their rabbit 'free,' not realizing rabbits cannot survive in the wild. Rabbits are being hit by cars, starving, and are falling victim to predators. We've seen an uptick of stray rabbits arriving at shelters with health issues and injuries. It's illegal to set any pet free. Yet people are moving on, both figuratively and literally."