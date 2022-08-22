Alamo parent Michelle Petersen running for SRVUSD board

All of these are skills that Petersen believes are critical for the next new SRVUSD trustee to possess. In particular though, she emphasized her experience as a parent volunteer in the district -- and the passion she's discovered for public education in that capacity -- as critical for serving on the board.

"My background as a firefighter instilled in me the ability to remain calm in stressful situations and always act with compassion in the most challenging circumstances," Petersen said on her campaign page. "My career as a professional athlete taught me mental toughness, and a never quit ethic. My career as a corporate event planner taught me strong organizational skills and careful budget management."

Petersen's path as a parent and active volunteer with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District and her son's school was preceded by a wide range of other endeavors. She is a retired firefighter and former professional mountain-biker, and currently works as a corporate event planner.

Alamo Elementary School parent Michelle Sinnott Petersen has launched a campaign for the school district's Area 1 trustee seat, making her one of three candidates in the only contested race for the San Ramon Valley school board this year.

Petersen faces two opponents in the race for the Area 1 trustee seat, which is soon-to-be vacated by longtime sitting Trustee Ken Mintz. Jesse vanZee, another district parent, was the first to begin his campaign for the seat, while Danville lawyer Jerome Pandell is running for the board for a third time, after efforts in 2014 and 2018.

"Every student must feel a sense of safety and belonging to reach their full potential," Petersen said on her campaign page. "We must continue to support programs that create safe emotional and social environments. We need to keep our schools safe. The most meaningful action we can take is to develop strong partnerships inside our schools and the greater community."

However, Petersen said that at the heart of her campaign was the belief that all students deserve quality education and other factors that promote learning. This is the motivation behind other talking points on her platform, Petersen said, such as safety, health and wellness amid challenging times for public education.

As a trustee, Petersen said would seek to use insight from this role to address issues she sees facing the district, including communications and transparency, financial health, and recruitment and retention of teachers and staff.

"During my tenure with PTA, I navigated COVID-19, spearheaded staff appreciation efforts, worked on the Anti-Defamation League 'No Place for Hate' campaign, introduced the Pacer anti-bullying campaign, led activities for 'Words Matter Week,' brought in motivational speaker assemblies, oversaw the Health and Safety plan for Alamo Elementary, served on the Site Council and co-chaired Alamo Elementary's largest and most attended community event, the Hoedown, from 2018 to present," Petersen said on her campaign page.

In addition to the work itself, Petersen pointed to the timing of her PTA presidency -- from 2019 to 2022, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated challenges -- as sound preparation to tackle the trustee role.

"I have found my passion and purpose in being an educational leader and student advocate within SRVUSD, most recently as president of Alamo Elementary School PTA," Petersen said on her campaign page.

Alamo parent Michelle Petersen running for SRVUSD board

School volunteer, former firefighter joins race for Area 1 trustee seat