News

Danville council likely to cancel election, reappoint incumbents who face no challengers

Stepper, Storer poised for four more years on dais

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 22, 2022, 7:54 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Danville will likely not have a Town Council election in November after no one stepped up to challenge incumbents Karen Stepper and Robert Storer, whose terms are up this year.

Town of Danville logo.

Since both decided to re-run this year, the council will save Danville money it would otherwise spend on a Nov. 8 election and reappoint the pair for another term.

The deadline to file to run was Aug. 12. Putting a council race on this year's ballot would cost Danville an estimated $64,000 to $96,000.

The Town Council will likely cancel the election and reappoint Stepper and Storer at a special council meeting Tuesday morning. Danville still has the option of asking voters to formally approve of the pair on Election Day.

A staff report for Tuesday's meeting says "It is common for cities to cancel elections when there are not more candidates than offices to be elected."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

If Stepper and Storer are appointed Tuesday, as staff recommends, they will "take office and serve exactly as if elected at a municipal election for the office," the staff report says.

The Danville Town Council will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 23) at the Town Meeting Hall, 201 Front St. in Danville.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Danville council likely to cancel election, reappoint incumbents who face no challengers

Stepper, Storer poised for four more years on dais

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 22, 2022, 7:54 pm

Danville will likely not have a Town Council election in November after no one stepped up to challenge incumbents Karen Stepper and Robert Storer, whose terms are up this year.

Since both decided to re-run this year, the council will save Danville money it would otherwise spend on a Nov. 8 election and reappoint the pair for another term.

The deadline to file to run was Aug. 12. Putting a council race on this year's ballot would cost Danville an estimated $64,000 to $96,000.

The Town Council will likely cancel the election and reappoint Stepper and Storer at a special council meeting Tuesday morning. Danville still has the option of asking voters to formally approve of the pair on Election Day.

A staff report for Tuesday's meeting says "It is common for cities to cancel elections when there are not more candidates than offices to be elected."

If Stepper and Storer are appointed Tuesday, as staff recommends, they will "take office and serve exactly as if elected at a municipal election for the office," the staff report says.

The Danville Town Council will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 23) at the Town Meeting Hall, 201 Front St. in Danville.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.