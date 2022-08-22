Danville council likely to cancel election, reappoint incumbents who face no challengers

Danville will likely not have a Town Council election in November after no one stepped up to challenge incumbents Karen Stepper and Robert Storer, whose terms are up this year.

Since both decided to re-run this year, the council will save Danville money it would otherwise spend on a Nov. 8 election and reappoint the pair for another term.

The deadline to file to run was Aug. 12. Putting a council race on this year's ballot would cost Danville an estimated $64,000 to $96,000.

The Town Council will likely cancel the election and reappoint Stepper and Storer at a special council meeting Tuesday morning. Danville still has the option of asking voters to formally approve of the pair on Election Day.

A staff report for Tuesday's meeting says "It is common for cities to cancel elections when there are not more candidates than offices to be elected."