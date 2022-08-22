Dublin officials are encouraging residents to sample the community's array of cuisine options through its new "Taste the World in Dublin" online passport campaign -- all part of the city's "Business Recovery Playbook" to help local businesses survive and thrive into the future.

The program, which offers the chance at a gift card for participation, asks diners to sign up for a mobile passport to track their "geographical, culinary journey through Dublin" at a range of registered local eateries.

"The launch of 'Taste the World in Dublin' helps to promote those local food and beverage establishments as they try to recover from COVID-19," city officials said.

"Local restaurants operate on tight margins on an everyday basis, let alone during recovery efforts from a pandemic," they added. "Supporting our local eateries during this time is important to the livelihood of our restaurant owners and their employees."

The city has already had more than 200 people register in the several weeks the campaign has been open, according to spokesperson Shari Jackman. The program runs through Oct. 28.