News

Twin Oaks units go on market as construction begins on new homes

Planned residential community soon to open in San Ramon

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 22, 2022, 9:34 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Rendering of townhomes in the Twin Oaks project, which just went on sale in San Ramon on Aug. 17. (Image courtesy Toll Brothers)

Townhomes and single-family units at the Twin Oaks planned community in San Ramon are now for sale in the new neighborhood being built in the northwest part of the city.

The sales center for units on the property opened at 2000 Mateo Miller Circle last Wednesday, and construction is currently underway on model homes.

"Twin Oaks offers modern design and luxury living among the natural beauty of the hills of San Ramon, all while providing easy access to City Center Bishop Ranch," said Todd Callahan, division president of Toll Brothers in Northern California.

The planned Twin Oaks community near Bollinger Canyon Road and Faria Preserve Parkway will offer 122 townhomes and 40 single-family homes ranging from two to four bedrooms, with two-car garages.

In addition to marketing the units as luxury homes, developers Toll Brothers are seeking to emphasize the proximity to City Center on the other side of the freeway, as well as hiking and biking trails, high-ranking schools in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District and the West Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

In addition to the sales office in San Ramon, Toll Brothers has a design studio in Pleasanton.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Twin Oaks units go on market as construction begins on new homes

Planned residential community soon to open in San Ramon

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 22, 2022, 9:34 pm

Townhomes and single-family units at the Twin Oaks planned community in San Ramon are now for sale in the new neighborhood being built in the northwest part of the city.

The sales center for units on the property opened at 2000 Mateo Miller Circle last Wednesday, and construction is currently underway on model homes.

"Twin Oaks offers modern design and luxury living among the natural beauty of the hills of San Ramon, all while providing easy access to City Center Bishop Ranch," said Todd Callahan, division president of Toll Brothers in Northern California.

The planned Twin Oaks community near Bollinger Canyon Road and Faria Preserve Parkway will offer 122 townhomes and 40 single-family homes ranging from two to four bedrooms, with two-car garages.

In addition to marketing the units as luxury homes, developers Toll Brothers are seeking to emphasize the proximity to City Center on the other side of the freeway, as well as hiking and biking trails, high-ranking schools in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District and the West Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station.

In addition to the sales office in San Ramon, Toll Brothers has a design studio in Pleasanton.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.