Twin Oaks units go on market as construction begins on new homes

Townhomes and single-family units at the Twin Oaks planned community in San Ramon are now for sale in the new neighborhood being built in the northwest part of the city.

The sales center for units on the property opened at 2000 Mateo Miller Circle last Wednesday, and construction is currently underway on model homes.

"Twin Oaks offers modern design and luxury living among the natural beauty of the hills of San Ramon, all while providing easy access to City Center Bishop Ranch," said Todd Callahan, division president of Toll Brothers in Northern California.

The planned Twin Oaks community near Bollinger Canyon Road and Faria Preserve Parkway will offer 122 townhomes and 40 single-family homes ranging from two to four bedrooms, with two-car garages.

In addition to marketing the units as luxury homes, developers Toll Brothers are seeking to emphasize the proximity to City Center on the other side of the freeway, as well as hiking and biking trails, high-ranking schools in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District and the West Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station.