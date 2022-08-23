Community Briefs: SRVUSD liaison meetings | 'Relics on the Railroad' | Poet laureate applications

SRVUSD liaison meetings

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District will participate in joint meetings with municipal officials in both Danville and San Ramon this week.

Liaisons from the school district are set to provide updates to the San Ramon and Danville councils, with both governing bodies presenting their own updates with relevant news to the district.

The meeting with the Danville Town Council is scheduled for Thursday (Aug. 25) at 8:30 a.m. The agenda is available here.

The meeting with the San Ramon City Council is scheduled for Friday (Aug. 26) at 8 a.m. The agenda is available here.