Community Briefs: SRVUSD liaison meetings | 'Relics on the Railroad' | Poet laureate applications

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 23, 2022, 8:35 pm
SRVUSD liaison meetings

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District will participate in joint meetings with municipal officials in both Danville and San Ramon this week.

Liaisons from the school district are set to provide updates to the San Ramon and Danville councils, with both governing bodies presenting their own updates with relevant news to the district.

The meeting with the Danville Town Council is scheduled for Thursday (Aug. 25) at 8:30 a.m. The agenda is available here.

The meeting with the San Ramon City Council is scheduled for Friday (Aug. 26) at 8 a.m. The agenda is available here.

'Relics on the Railroad'

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is hosting the 15th annual "Relics on the Railroad" antiques and art fair this Labor Day (Sept. 5).

The event will see the parking lot of the museum at 205 Railroad Ave. in Danville transformed "into an expansive outdoor marketplace of upscale recyclers and artisans," according to an announcement from museum officials.

Poet laureate applications

The city of San Ramon is seeking applicants to be the city's next poet laureate.

"The poet laureate serves as a public advocate for the appreciation and advancement of the literary arts, and will be called upon to create and read poetry at civic events such as public ceremonies and dedications," city officials said in an announcement.

They added that the position also entails serving "as a resource and liaison between the city's Cultural Arts Program and local literary organizations."

Applications are open through Aug. 31. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, live or work in San Ramon, and be prepared to serve a two-year term.

Applications and additional requirements are available here.

Jeanita Lyman
