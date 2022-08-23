Unopposed incumbents Stepper, Storer appointed to new terms on Danville Town Council

Storer was initially appointed to the Town Council in 2009, to a position vacated by the death of Mike Shimansky. In 2010, he and Stepper were also the only two candidates to run for their seats, and were appointed rather than elected. Stepper and Storer faced a lone challenger, Ram Namburi, in winning re-election in 2018.

"In this situation, state law provides for two options: hold the election with two names on the ballot or cancel the election and appoint the nominees," Danville city clerk Marie Sunseri said in an announcement. "At their Tuesday meeting, the council opted to cancel the election. Choosing not to hold the election will save the Town the estimated $64,000 to $96,000 -- $2-$3 per registered voter."

The council convened for a special meeting to discuss the matter on Tuesday morning, after incumbents Karen Stepper and Robert Storer were the only two to file candidacy paperwork for the two council seats up for grabs in this year's general election.

Two longtime members of the Danville Town Council have been appointed to serve additional terms this week rather than face an election with no challengers on the ballot in November, with officials pointing to thousands in savings from the decision.

Storer and Stepper are set to be sworn in for their new four-year terms at the town's annual Mayor's Installation and Community Awards ceremony on Dec. 6.

"We will always make Danville the safest community possible. Investing in our police department and providing the tools for their success is, and will continue to be, a top priority," Storer said. "We will continue to keep our streets clean and our parks beautiful. These are just some of the reasons our residents enjoy living and raising their families in Danville."

"I understand how important it is to keep our community safe," Stepper said on her campaign page."In fact, residents of Danville consistently tell me that safety is one of the top reasons they choose to live here. That's why I have spent my time as a council member ensuring that safety remains a top budget priority."

Stepper also highlighted work she'd already accomplished and prioritized on the council during a re-election campaign comments last month, with an emphasis on security and open spaces.

"I am really pleased to have been unopposed in my election attempt this year; it's truly a gift," Storer told DanvilleSanRamon. "I am also really happy to have the confidence of our Danville residents. I promise to continue to make good decisions on their behalf. All of us on the Danville Town Council are excited to continue our good work on the Downtown Master Plan and the Town Green Master plans."

Unopposed incumbents Stepper, Storer appointed to new terms on Danville Town Council

With no challengers, election canceled in cost-saving move