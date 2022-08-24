County rescinds COVID vaccine mandate for first responders, other medical personnel

Contra Costa County rescinded its order Tuesday requiring first responders and other emergency personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test regularly for the virus.

The county first issued the health order Aug. 13, 2021, amid a surge in cases tied to the then-novel delta variant. Contra Costa Health Services removed the requirement Tuesday, effective immediately.

The health order applied to law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who respond to emergencies at facilities that have a high risk of developing a COVID outbreak like hospitals, jails and nursing homes.

Workers like ambulance drivers who provide medical transport to and from the relevant facilities even in non-emergency situations were also subject to the vaccination or testing requirement.

Tuesday's order also rescinds a related requirement, which the county issued in December, that relevant workers get a booster vaccine dose if eligible to do so.