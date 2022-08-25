Roads reopened after two San Ramon crashes

Sections of Bollinger Canyon Road and Crow Canyon Place were reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon after two major crashes in San Ramon.

The San Ramon Police Department announced the closure of the road between Chanterella Drive and Alcosta Boulevard at 5:34 a.m. Thursday as the result of an injury collision.

"Based on the severity of this collision and the necessary investigative measures we must conduct, we do not anticipate Bollinger Canyon Road will reopen before 8:30 am," SRPD officials said in an update on Twitter at 6:18 a.m.

Officials confirmed later in the morning that both drivers in the two-way crash were taken to local hospitals, with one having sustained serious injuries.

The portion of road had reopened as of the department's latest update at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday.