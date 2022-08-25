News

Roads reopened after two San Ramon crashes

Two-vehicle collision Thursday morning was followed by five-vehicle afternoon crash

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 25, 2022, 3:26 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Sections of Bollinger Canyon Road and Crow Canyon Place were reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon after two major crashes in San Ramon.

The San Ramon Police Department announced the closure of the road between Chanterella Drive and Alcosta Boulevard at 5:34 a.m. Thursday as the result of an injury collision.

"Based on the severity of this collision and the necessary investigative measures we must conduct, we do not anticipate Bollinger Canyon Road will reopen before 8:30 am," SRPD officials said in an update on Twitter at 6:18 a.m.

Officials confirmed later in the morning that both drivers in the two-way crash were taken to local hospitals, with one having sustained serious injuries.

The portion of road had reopened as of the department's latest update at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

A portion of Crow Canyon Place was reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon, in the wake of a five-vehicle accident in central San Ramon.

Paramedics and police were on the scene as of 3 p.m., attending to the immediate aftermath of the crash, with SRPD officials asking drivers to avoid the area on social media.

SRPD officials announced the closure of Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road shortly later, at 3:12 p.m.

Crow Canyon Place was reopened to traffic as of 3:49 p.m.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Roads reopened after two San Ramon crashes

Two-vehicle collision Thursday morning was followed by five-vehicle afternoon crash

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 25, 2022, 3:26 pm

Sections of Bollinger Canyon Road and Crow Canyon Place were reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon after two major crashes in San Ramon.

The San Ramon Police Department announced the closure of the road between Chanterella Drive and Alcosta Boulevard at 5:34 a.m. Thursday as the result of an injury collision.

"Based on the severity of this collision and the necessary investigative measures we must conduct, we do not anticipate Bollinger Canyon Road will reopen before 8:30 am," SRPD officials said in an update on Twitter at 6:18 a.m.

Officials confirmed later in the morning that both drivers in the two-way crash were taken to local hospitals, with one having sustained serious injuries.

The portion of road had reopened as of the department's latest update at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday.

A portion of Crow Canyon Place was reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon, in the wake of a five-vehicle accident in central San Ramon.

Paramedics and police were on the scene as of 3 p.m., attending to the immediate aftermath of the crash, with SRPD officials asking drivers to avoid the area on social media.

SRPD officials announced the closure of Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road shortly later, at 3:12 p.m.

Crow Canyon Place was reopened to traffic as of 3:49 p.m.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.