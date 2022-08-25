News

EBMUD agrees to pay $816,000 settlement for toxic discharge into SF Bay

Happened during major rainstorm last October

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 25, 2022, 5:19 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The East Bay Municipal Utility District has agreed to pay a $816,000 penalty for discharging 16.5 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into the San Francisco Bay, the water board announced on Monday.

The discharge flowed from EBMUD's Point Isabel Wet Weather Facility to Richmond Inner Harbor in the bay in October 2021. The wastewater was released during a major rainstorm, according to the SF Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, which approved the settlement.

The discharge contained chlorine at concentrations toxic to aquatic life, the water board said. EBMUD had run out of the chemical used to remove chlorine prior to the release.

EBMUD will pay $379,000 to the State Water Pollution Cleanup and Abatement Account and another $408,000 on a supplemental environmental project.

The settlement, which was finalized on Friday, allowed a $29,000 credit for stipulated penalties that EBMUD paid to resolve violations of a 2014 federal consent decree, the water board said, which established additional requirements for chlorinated discharges from the facility.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"This enforcement serves as a reminder to always be prepared," SF Bay Regional Water Board assistant executive officer Thomas Mumley said. "The reliable operation of our wastewater infrastructure is critical, particularly in light of the increasingly severe winter storms we are experiencing due to climate change."

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local political news. Become a member today.
Join

EBMUD agrees to pay $816,000 settlement for toxic discharge into SF Bay

Happened during major rainstorm last October

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 25, 2022, 5:19 am

The East Bay Municipal Utility District has agreed to pay a $816,000 penalty for discharging 16.5 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into the San Francisco Bay, the water board announced on Monday.

The discharge flowed from EBMUD's Point Isabel Wet Weather Facility to Richmond Inner Harbor in the bay in October 2021. The wastewater was released during a major rainstorm, according to the SF Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, which approved the settlement.

The discharge contained chlorine at concentrations toxic to aquatic life, the water board said. EBMUD had run out of the chemical used to remove chlorine prior to the release.

EBMUD will pay $379,000 to the State Water Pollution Cleanup and Abatement Account and another $408,000 on a supplemental environmental project.

The settlement, which was finalized on Friday, allowed a $29,000 credit for stipulated penalties that EBMUD paid to resolve violations of a 2014 federal consent decree, the water board said, which established additional requirements for chlorinated discharges from the facility.

"This enforcement serves as a reminder to always be prepared," SF Bay Regional Water Board assistant executive officer Thomas Mumley said. "The reliable operation of our wastewater infrastructure is critical, particularly in light of the increasingly severe winter storms we are experiencing due to climate change."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.