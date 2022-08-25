Goodguys car show this weekend in Pleasanton

Automotive aficionados are taking over the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton this weekend as the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association hosts its 35th RaceDeck West Coast Nationals.

"The fairgrounds will feature thousands of custom hot rods, muscle cars, restored classics and trucks up to 1997 from all over the country competing for industry-leading show prizes, including the prestigious 'America's Most Beautiful' Award," Goodguys officials said.

The festivities actually began earlier this week in Pleasanton, with special Hot Rod Week car cruises in honor of late Goodguys founder Gary Meadors.

Attention turns to the "Crown Jewel" car show starting Friday through Sunday (Aug. 26-28), with one of the special attractions being more than 150 of the best 1932 Fords still in existence on display for a "90th Anniversary of the Deuce" celebration, organizers said.

There will also be a mini hood-painting contest showcasing work from student teams from community colleges and regional occupational centers in the Tri-Valley area.