Former SRVUSD employee charged with child pornography possession

A Danville man who worked at an elementary school in the town has been charged with possession of child pornography by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, following his arrest earlier in the month.

Andrew Oliver Kallick, 33, is facing charges stemming from the results of an Aug. 9 search warrant that allegedly found him having child pornography on a laptop in his home. He was arrested that day.

"At the time of his arrest, Kallick worked at an elementary school as a campus supervisor," according to an announcement from District Attorney Diana Becton's office on Friday.

Officials with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District confirmed that Kallick had been employed at John Baldwin Elementary School in Danville at the time of his arrest, but he no longer works for the district.

"The news of this former employee's arrest was a jolt to our school community, and unsettling for everyone," SRVUSD spokesperson Ilana Israel Samuels said. "After being informed by law enforcement that they were conducting this investigation and in accordance with district policy, we immediately placed the employee on leave; he subsequently resigned."