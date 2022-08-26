Former SRVUSD employee charged with child pornography possession

A Danville man who worked at an elementary school in the town has been charged with possession of child pornography by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, following his arrest earlier in the month.
Andrew Oliver Kallick, 33, is facing charges stemming from the results of an Aug. 9 search warrant that allegedly found him having child pornography on a laptop in his home. He was arrested that day.
"At the time of his arrest, Kallick worked at an elementary school as a campus supervisor," according to an announcement from District Attorney Diana Becton's office on Friday.
Officials with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District confirmed that Kallick had been employed at John Baldwin Elementary School in Danville at the time of his arrest, but he no longer works for the district.
"The news of this former employee's arrest was a jolt to our school community, and unsettling for everyone," SRVUSD spokesperson Ilana Israel Samuels said. "After being informed by law enforcement that they were conducting this investigation and in accordance with district policy, we immediately placed the employee on leave; he subsequently resigned."
According to OpenPayrolls, Kallick had worked as a noon duty monitor at the elementary school since 2013.
"We held communication to protect the fidelity of law enforcement's investigation, and we knew that during this time that he was not on campus and that the investigation did not show a connection to his work here at the school," Samuels said. "At this time, we are focusing our attention on supporting our staff and families as they deal with this difficult news."
In addition to having been employed by SRVUSD, Kallick is an alumnus of the district, having graduated from Monte Vista High School in 2008.
Kallick was released on bail following his Aug. 9 arrest, and is awaiting notice of an arraignment date from the court, according to the DA's office. It was not immediately clear whether Kallick is represented by an attorney yet.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe at 925-957-8757.
Comments
Registered user
San Ramon Valley High School
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
This is not an isolated incident. There was another noon duty supervisor at an elementary school in the district who was allegedly inappropriately touching boys as young as 6! There needs to be a screening process for these jobs and the fact that SRVUSD still hasn’t created a process after so many incidents of child predators working on campus it brings the question of is child safety actually important to SRVUSD.