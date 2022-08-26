News

Breaking

Former SRVUSD employee charged with child pornography possession

33-year-old Danville man taken off elementary school job amid investigation into case

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 26, 2022, 4:37 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Danville man who worked at an elementary school in the town has been charged with possession of child pornography by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, following his arrest earlier in the month.

County DA's Office seal.

Andrew Oliver Kallick, 33, is facing charges stemming from the results of an Aug. 9 search warrant that allegedly found him having child pornography on a laptop in his home. He was arrested that day.

"At the time of his arrest, Kallick worked at an elementary school as a campus supervisor," according to an announcement from District Attorney Diana Becton's office on Friday.

Officials with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District confirmed that Kallick had been employed at John Baldwin Elementary School in Danville at the time of his arrest, but he no longer works for the district.

"The news of this former employee's arrest was a jolt to our school community, and unsettling for everyone," SRVUSD spokesperson Ilana Israel Samuels said. "After being informed by law enforcement that they were conducting this investigation and in accordance with district policy, we immediately placed the employee on leave; he subsequently resigned."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

According to OpenPayrolls, Kallick had worked as a noon duty monitor at the elementary school since 2013.

"We held communication to protect the fidelity of law enforcement's investigation, and we knew that during this time that he was not on campus and that the investigation did not show a connection to his work here at the school," Samuels said. "At this time, we are focusing our attention on supporting our staff and families as they deal with this difficult news."

In addition to having been employed by SRVUSD, Kallick is an alumnus of the district, having graduated from Monte Vista High School in 2008.

Kallick was released on bail following his Aug. 9 arrest, and is awaiting notice of an arraignment date from the court, according to the DA's office. It was not immediately clear whether Kallick is represented by an attorney yet.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe at 925-957-8757.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Former SRVUSD employee charged with child pornography possession

33-year-old Danville man taken off elementary school job amid investigation into case

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 26, 2022, 4:37 pm

A Danville man who worked at an elementary school in the town has been charged with possession of child pornography by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, following his arrest earlier in the month.

Andrew Oliver Kallick, 33, is facing charges stemming from the results of an Aug. 9 search warrant that allegedly found him having child pornography on a laptop in his home. He was arrested that day.

"At the time of his arrest, Kallick worked at an elementary school as a campus supervisor," according to an announcement from District Attorney Diana Becton's office on Friday.

Officials with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District confirmed that Kallick had been employed at John Baldwin Elementary School in Danville at the time of his arrest, but he no longer works for the district.

"The news of this former employee's arrest was a jolt to our school community, and unsettling for everyone," SRVUSD spokesperson Ilana Israel Samuels said. "After being informed by law enforcement that they were conducting this investigation and in accordance with district policy, we immediately placed the employee on leave; he subsequently resigned."

According to OpenPayrolls, Kallick had worked as a noon duty monitor at the elementary school since 2013.

"We held communication to protect the fidelity of law enforcement's investigation, and we knew that during this time that he was not on campus and that the investigation did not show a connection to his work here at the school," Samuels said. "At this time, we are focusing our attention on supporting our staff and families as they deal with this difficult news."

In addition to having been employed by SRVUSD, Kallick is an alumnus of the district, having graduated from Monte Vista High School in 2008.

Kallick was released on bail following his Aug. 9 arrest, and is awaiting notice of an arraignment date from the court, according to the DA's office. It was not immediately clear whether Kallick is represented by an attorney yet.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe at 925-957-8757.

Comments

H
Registered user
San Ramon Valley High School
7 hours ago
H, San Ramon Valley High School
Registered user
7 hours ago

This is not an isolated incident. There was another noon duty supervisor at an elementary school in the district who was allegedly inappropriately touching boys as young as 6! There needs to be a screening process for these jobs and the fact that SRVUSD still hasn’t created a process after so many incidents of child predators working on campus it brings the question of is child safety actually important to SRVUSD.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.