County sheriff's deputy arrested in illegal firearms investigation

A 41-year-old Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of several offenses related to an illegal firearms investigation, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

Matthew Buckley, a Pinole resident and 15-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was arrested Thursday and authorities served a search warrant at a home and seized evidence.

Sheriff's officials did not release specifics about what prompted the investigation, but said Buckley was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, felony unlicensed transfer of a firearm, felony filing of a false report, destroying or concealing evidence, and possession of a controlled substance.

He is in county jail on $175,000 bail and has been placed on administrative leave from the Sheriff's Office.

"When we were first apprised of the allegations, we immediately started an investigation. No one is above the law and employees of the Sheriff's Office who violate the law will be held accountable," county Sheriff David Livingston said. "I am disappointed but this arrest is not a reflection of the many outstanding employees of the Sheriff's Office."