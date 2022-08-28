News

Former warden at Dublin women's prison indicted for more inmate sexual abuse charges

Case now includes additional victims, false statements to investigators

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 28, 2022, 11:03 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A former prison warden at the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin was indicted last week on allegations of sexually abusive conduct towards female prisoners and lying to government agents about it, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

U.S. DOJ seal.

Ray J. Garcia, 55, of Merced, was employed as the warden in the all-female, low security federal correctional facility in Alameda County. He has been charged with seven counts of sexually abusive conduct toward three women and one count of making false statements to government agents.

Garcia was initially charged by a complaint filed in September 2021 that alleged he committed one count of sex abuse of a ward. He was then indicted by a grand jury in November of 2021 on two counts of of sexual abuse of a ward identified as "Victim 1." She was a female inmate serving a sentence at the Dublin facility.

On Tuesday, a superseding indictment was added charges Garcia with sexual offenses against two additional female inmates, identified as Victim 2 and Victim 3.

Garcia is charged with making false statements to a government agency about the alleged abuse. Garcia allegedly told agents that he never asked inmates to be undressed for him at a specific time nor had he ever touched an inmate inappropriately. The charge alleges that he knew these statements to be false because he had allegedly asked "multiple" inmates to undress for him at a specific time and had allegedly touched all three victims in a sexual manner.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

A jury trial for Garcia is scheduled for Nov. 21 and he is currently out of custody, the DOJ said.

If convicted, Garcia is facing a maximum sentence of 60 years if found guilty and given the maximum sentences for each count.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Former warden at Dublin women's prison indicted for more inmate sexual abuse charges

Case now includes additional victims, false statements to investigators

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Aug 28, 2022, 11:03 am

A former prison warden at the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin was indicted last week on allegations of sexually abusive conduct towards female prisoners and lying to government agents about it, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Ray J. Garcia, 55, of Merced, was employed as the warden in the all-female, low security federal correctional facility in Alameda County. He has been charged with seven counts of sexually abusive conduct toward three women and one count of making false statements to government agents.

Garcia was initially charged by a complaint filed in September 2021 that alleged he committed one count of sex abuse of a ward. He was then indicted by a grand jury in November of 2021 on two counts of of sexual abuse of a ward identified as "Victim 1." She was a female inmate serving a sentence at the Dublin facility.

On Tuesday, a superseding indictment was added charges Garcia with sexual offenses against two additional female inmates, identified as Victim 2 and Victim 3.

Garcia is charged with making false statements to a government agency about the alleged abuse. Garcia allegedly told agents that he never asked inmates to be undressed for him at a specific time nor had he ever touched an inmate inappropriately. The charge alleges that he knew these statements to be false because he had allegedly asked "multiple" inmates to undress for him at a specific time and had allegedly touched all three victims in a sexual manner.

A jury trial for Garcia is scheduled for Nov. 21 and he is currently out of custody, the DOJ said.

If convicted, Garcia is facing a maximum sentence of 60 years if found guilty and given the maximum sentences for each count.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.