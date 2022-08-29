Scottish heritage celebration at Pleasanton fairgrounds

Other activities visitors can see at the games include the caber toss, the kilted mile, sheepdog trials, soccer and drumming competitions. The games will also display re-enactments of Scottish history from various time periods, as well as a British car display.

Tysinger spoke of the history and formation of Scottish Games. "They would gather once or twice a year and they'd have kind of a big party for a few days," he said. "And then from that grew out all these competitions, piping and game playing, and shows of strength. That's kind of where the games developed."

"We enjoy getting together and displaying that we are very proud of our Scottish heritage," said Rob Tysinger, chief of the Caledonian Club of San Francisco. "We want to share with the community. People can come out and see events they haven't seen before or that they can't see anywhere else."

The Scottish Games will be presented by the Caledonian Club of San Francisco, an organization that was originally founded in 1866 and has put on the popular event every year since. The two-day celebration showcases historic Scottish traditions and culture, and visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of festivities that include whisky tasting, live Scottish bands, dancers performing traditional Caledonian routines and much more.

The Scottish Games will be held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton this Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 3 and 4). Gates will open for ticket holders at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. daily. All tickets will be sold electronically.

Each day, the games end with a closing ceremony that features 22 pipe bands playing together as one. "It's incredibly moving to watch that. It's something you don't see every day," Tysinger said of the pipe band show.

"Our special guest bands this year are the 1st Marine Division Band and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police E Division Pipe Band," said Tysinger. These performances will take place on the Grandstand Stage.

According to the club, professional athletes from across the globe will be competing in the heavyweight competitions. The winner of the games will be dubbed 2022 Elite Champion.

"We are delighted to be hosting the 2022 Men's Professional Scottish Highland Games Heavy Events World Champions," Tysinger said. This year, the games will also be introducing a new Women's Elite Class of Competition in addition to the men's professional section.

"You're getting together with a lot of people who know each other well, especially the competitors," Tysinger said. "It's just sharing a good feeling, we encourage everybody to come on out and see what we have to offer."

Scottish heritage celebration at Pleasanton fairgrounds

Annual Highland Gathering and Games return for Labor Day weekend