Alamo attorney, SRVHS alum Jerome Pandell vying again for school board

Pandell and his wife Emlyn Struthers -- both SRVUSD alumni -- expect their young son to be a student in the district through at least 2038. Pandell attended Rancho Romero Elementary School and Stone Valley Middle School, before graduating from San Ramon Valley High School in 2001.

"With this experience, I will know how to support educational needs of teachers and students as well as collaborate with parents and the community to ensure all schools maintain longtime traditions of excellence as well as build on that excellence," he continued.

"As an attorney practicing primarily working with businesses, I possess deep understanding of budgetary issues our District faces to provide a safe, supportive learning environment for parents, teachers, and students at all SRVUSD schools," Pandell said on his campaign page.

An Alamo resident and attorney with a practice in Walnut Creek, Pandell is seeking election to the SRVUSD board for the second time, following a 2014 campaign and several years of volunteer service with the district.

In addition to his unsuccessful run for the board in the 2014 election, Pandell was an applicant during the selection and appointment process for the board seat vacated by former trustee Denise Jennison in 2018. That seat, then at-large, ultimately went to Susanna Ordway, who is running unopposed in Area 4 this year.

Competing against Pandell for the Area 1 position are Alamo parent and school volunteer Michelle Petersen and Danville parent and school volunteer Jesse vanZee. The race is wide open as incumbent Ken Mintz is not seeking re-election.

Pandell's third "O", outside engagement, is focused on bolstering the district's finances by finding support through grants, tax measures, and through engaging "business and corporate leaders in our community to find more opportunities -- outside of the classroom that do not require expenditure of tax dollars -- for our students to learn new skills that equip them for college as well as a career."

Pandell said that this could include a number of enrichment activities, such as movie screenings or events, or even pet therapy. But the need for outlets is important, according to Pandell, in order to maintain and support the work of ambitious students and alumni in the district.

"Our students face enormous pressures these days; I recall hearing when I was in high school that college admissions couldn't become any harder," Pandell said. "Yet, today our students apply to an ever-increasing number of colleges and take on an increasing number of academic and extracurricular activities just to ensure that they remain competitive. I want our District -- through supportive partnerships with local businesses -- to provide our students with more and better outlets to relieve some of that pressure outside of school."

"Maintain outstanding relationships with our teachers and staff so they can focus on what they do well every day -- teach and mentor our district's students," Pandell said on his campaign page. "Continue to ensure that the District spends tax dollars -- especially those collected from parcel taxes and bonds -- wisely, efficiently, and maximally."

For "output", Pandell said he would seek to "continue our district's outstanding record of success on exceeding state-mandated educational goals as measured by graduation rates, college placement and standardized tests, especially as our teachers and staff implement the Common Core curriculum."

"Initially, though, there are three areas I'm focusing my campaign on and would aim to improve as a trustee -- the three "O's" (or objectives) that will help our district maintain the long tradition of excellence that remains a hallmark of our schools," Pandell said.

Pandell, who previously sat on the SRVUSD Facilities Oversight and Advisory Committee, said on his campaign page that he will be seeking to hear from parents, students, teachers, and other community members about their priorities as he campaigns ahead of the November general election.

He went on to graduate from Northwestern University in 2005, then from law school at UC Hastings in 2008, before establishing his Walnut Creek law firm.

Alamo attorney, SRVHS alum Jerome Pandell vying again for school board

His Area 1 campaign focuses on 'output, outlets and outside engagement'