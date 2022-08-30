Community Briefs: Alarm registration deadline | Street Smarts' inaugural Bike Rodeo | Classical Music Corner

Alarm registration deadline

The deadline for the city of San Ramon's alarm registration program is on Thursday (Sept. 1), following its launch in July.

"The new alarm registration system is aimed at increasing community safety by reducing false alarms, allowing police officers to respond to emergencies and other calls for service," city officials said. "Each year, San Ramon officers respond to anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 false alarm calls."

The program was approved by the City Council in an ordinance last November. It is aimed at reducing the number of false alarm calls that first responders receive, and saving the resources such responses use.

Under the new ordinance, all residences and businesses in the city with alarm systems are required to register for free permits by the upcoming deadline. Registration and more information are available here.