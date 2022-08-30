News

Community Briefs: Alarm registration deadline | Street Smarts' inaugural Bike Rodeo | Classical Music Corner

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 30, 2022, 8:03 pm 0
Alarm registration deadline

The deadline for the city of San Ramon's alarm registration program is on Thursday (Sept. 1), following its launch in July.

"The new alarm registration system is aimed at increasing community safety by reducing false alarms, allowing police officers to respond to emergencies and other calls for service," city officials said. "Each year, San Ramon officers respond to anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 false alarm calls."

The program was approved by the City Council in an ordinance last November. It is aimed at reducing the number of false alarm calls that first responders receive, and saving the resources such responses use.

Under the new ordinance, all residences and businesses in the city with alarm systems are required to register for free permits by the upcoming deadline. Registration and more information are available here.

Bike Rodeo

Street Smarts is hosting the inaugural Community Bike Rodeo Festival at Iron Horse Middle School next Saturday (Sept. 10).

"At this educational, skills-based training for children and families using bicycles or scooters, learn lifelong bicycle skills, and increase your family's basic bicycle knowledge in a safe, organized environment," Street Smarts officials said in an announcement.

The event is aimed at providing education on bike riding, safety, and maintenance to children and families. It will feature stations for bicycling skills as well as maintenance, helmet safety, and course completion prizes for children 14 and younger. More information is available here.

Classical Music Corner

The return of the Classical Music Corner at the Village Theatre is set to feature a string quartet consisting of violinists Rebecca Wishnia and Paula Karolak, solo violinist Laura Jeannin and cellist Joyce Tsunekawa.

The show is set for 7 p.m. this Friday (Sept. 2), with the box office open an hour before showtime. More information and tickets are available here.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

