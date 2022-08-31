News

Tri-Valley's Blessing of the Grapes 2022

by Livermore Vine staff

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 31, 2022, 11:55 pm

Blessing of the Grapes ceremony on Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Ron Essex Photography)

Approximately 50 winemakers and wine industry professionals gathered with local clergy at Fenestra Winery on Aug. 17 for Livermore Valley's annual Blessing of the Grapes -- a centuries-old ceremony that honors the vineyards and the people who make the annual harvest a reality.

Participating were (shown above, from left) Pastor Steve Wilde of First Presbyterian Church of Livermore; Brandi Lombardi, interim director of the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association; Fenestra's winemaker Aaron Luna; Rabbi Larry Milder of Congregation Beth Emek and Father Kwame Assenyoh of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

