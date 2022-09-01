Dave Hudson seeks to defend San Ramon mayor's seat

In his current term in the mayor's seat, Hudson said that decades of experience as a city official have led to far more work than his first term, estimating that he's participating in approximately 500 meetings per year versus the 100 per year he estimated for his first term as mayor.

Hudson was elected to a two-year term as mayor in the 2020 municipal election, in the midst of a four-year term on the City Council that he'd been re-elected to in 2018 -- representing his sixth council term in a row. He also served one year as mayor, in 2001 before city voters converted the mayoral post to directly elected instead of appointed annually among council members.

"Here the thing -- and people just don't get it -- you don't have a representative from every city in regional committees," Hudson told DanvilleSanRamon. "To get on regional committees you have to be at least in your third term as a council member, I think."

While challengers in both the mayor's and the council's races have cited support for term limits across the board in San Ramon, Hudson -- the longest-tenured member of the San Ramon City Council -- is instead highlighting how his experience and name recognition give him weight as a local representative on county bodies.

San Ramon's incumbent mayor, Dave Hudson, is seeking to fend off two challengers in this November's municipal election, ahead of the expiration of his first term as mayor and 25th year on the City Council overall.

Hudson said he is not planning to campaign online with a website this year and will instead focus on going door-to-door to speak with residents.

Hudson is defending his seat against two challengers: sitting Councilmember Sabina Zafar and medical doctor Dinesh Govindarao. The municipal election on Nov. 8 will be a rematch for the three candidates, who all ran in 2020. Zafar came in second behind Hudson and Govindarao finished third in a six-candidate race that year.

"There's nothing that I know of that's written down for the mayor," Hudson said. "Everyone has their own opinion, and guess what -- the voters, they're what count."

"These are the things that you do as mayor," Hudson said. "Someone else may be like 'you run the meetings Tuesday night' ... If that's what you think this is about, then don't waste our time."

While not formally part of a job description, Hudson emphasized that these are the activities the mayor is expected to participate in from his perspective.

"I think that in San Ramon, that's a tradition we should keep," Hudson said. "We've had it throughout this entire century."

"Fall brings a new festival to San Ramon almost weekly and the mayor is expected to attend and speak," Hudson said. "We meet monthly at the mayors' conference, at a different site each month. I am expected to vote at the League of California conference annually."

In addition to duties leading and voting the City Council's regular meetings and roles on regional bodies, Hudson noted that the mayor's calendar is generally expected to be packed with festivities as well.

"(It's) your responsibility as mayor to do your own walking," Hudson said. "You should be doing 10,000 houses a campaign. I think I'm about halfway there. But that's what it takes. You're going to do 10,000 weather permitting, but if this continues we'll be done in September."

Despite being confident in his qualifications for another term in the seat, Hudson said that campaign season was an important opportunity to connect with residents.

In addition to being an asset for serving on regional committees, Hudson's name recognition and position as incumbent have seen him garner support from sometimes unexpected places.

"You should do a committee first, then a commission, then do council at least two terms, then do mayor -- or else you cheat the city," Hudson said.

Overall, Hudson said, devoting this much time to city duties -- particularly as a representative on regional committees -- was not something he believed candidates with less experience, or full-time jobs, could accomplish.

Hudson also said that he anticipates the workload to increase if meetings resume fully in person, taking him as far away from home as Bakersfield.

"If you want a job description, it's whatever you go after ... if you're going for mayor with one term on the council, you're probably not going to get on any committees," Hudson said.

Dave Hudson seeks to defend San Ramon mayor's seat

Incumbent and longtime councilmember emphasizes experience, role on regional government bodies