Man dies from 'food-related' reaction at Walnut Creek senior living facility

Second death at Atria properties in Bay Area involving something elderly resident ingested

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 5, 2022, 3:44 pm 0
A 94-year-old man living at an Atria Senior Living facility in Walnut Creek died last Wednesday after a food-related reaction days earlier, the second case in the past week where a resident died after ingesting something at an Atria facility in the Bay Area.

Constantine Canoun died at a hospital after Atria Senior Living officials said he "appeared to suffer a negative reaction" on the night of Aug. 23 to something the company said "was likely food-related."

The company said, "Our sincerest condolences are with his family and loved ones. We are completing our internal investigation and await the official cause of death."

The staff members involved in the facility have been suspended while the investigation is pending, according to Atria.

The death comes after Atria said that its staff at the Atria Park of San Mateo facility mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as juice last Saturday morning, resulting in the death of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell and hospitalization of two other residents of the facility.

The company said of the San Mateo case, "We will continue working with the police and Department of Social Services to fully review and assess the incident, after which we will take additional actions as needed. The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priorities at all times."

