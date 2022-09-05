News

Two county inmates escape from Marsh Creek Detention Facility

Richmond man was convicted of weapon, burglary counts; Pittsburg man awaiting trial on theft-related charges

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 5, 2022, 3:37 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Officials have identified the two men who escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facility on Sunday morning.

Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond. (Photo courtesy CCCSO)

Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond and 28-year-old Jorge Garcia-Escamilla of Pittsburg were reported missing around 11:20 a.m.

Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary, and vandalism charges. He was due to be released in the first week of January 2023.

Garcia-Escamilla was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and drug possession. He had a court date in three weeks.

Both men now face felony charges of escape from a county detention facility and face a potential state prison sentence.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Located at 12000 Marsh Creek Road in Clayton, MCDF is a minimum-security facility that houses sentenced prisoners and those facing lower-level charges that would likely result in a sentence served locally.

Jorge Garcia-Escamilla, 28, of Pittsburg. (Photo courtesy CCCSO)

An emergency count was conducted when the men went missing and a comprehensive search of the facility and the immediate area was conducted. Local law enforcement agencies were notified and residents in the area were alerted.

Both men were wearing all white or all yellow when they escaped. Clayton residents were advised to lock their homes and vehicles and do not attempt to contact the inmates if they are seen. Any suspicious subjects can be reported to sheriff's office dispatch at 925-646-2441.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Two county inmates escape from Marsh Creek Detention Facility

Richmond man was convicted of weapon, burglary counts; Pittsburg man awaiting trial on theft-related charges

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 5, 2022, 3:37 pm

Officials have identified the two men who escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facility on Sunday morning.

Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond and 28-year-old Jorge Garcia-Escamilla of Pittsburg were reported missing around 11:20 a.m.

Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary, and vandalism charges. He was due to be released in the first week of January 2023.

Garcia-Escamilla was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and drug possession. He had a court date in three weeks.

Both men now face felony charges of escape from a county detention facility and face a potential state prison sentence.

Located at 12000 Marsh Creek Road in Clayton, MCDF is a minimum-security facility that houses sentenced prisoners and those facing lower-level charges that would likely result in a sentence served locally.

An emergency count was conducted when the men went missing and a comprehensive search of the facility and the immediate area was conducted. Local law enforcement agencies were notified and residents in the area were alerted.

Both men were wearing all white or all yellow when they escaped. Clayton residents were advised to lock their homes and vehicles and do not attempt to contact the inmates if they are seen. Any suspicious subjects can be reported to sheriff's office dispatch at 925-646-2441.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.