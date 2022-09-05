Two county inmates escape from Marsh Creek Detention Facility

Officials have identified the two men who escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facility on Sunday morning.

Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond and 28-year-old Jorge Garcia-Escamilla of Pittsburg were reported missing around 11:20 a.m.

Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary, and vandalism charges. He was due to be released in the first week of January 2023.

Garcia-Escamilla was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and drug possession. He had a court date in three weeks.

Both men now face felony charges of escape from a county detention facility and face a potential state prison sentence.