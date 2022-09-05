Walnut Creek council to discuss endorsing half-cent sales tax increase

The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday may officially endorse Measure O, a November ballot measure seeking a 10-year, half-cent sales tax increase to fund "current and future quality of life needs."

The council unanimously approved putting Measure O on the Nov. 8 ballot on July 19.

A staff report for Tuesday's meeting says conversations about the future needs of Walnut Creek "have ramped up over the past two years, with the city engaging in discussions with residents regarding their priorities and interests, and evaluating growing needs related to the vital programs and services provided by the city."

The report says many of the facilities necessary for those programs "are several decades old and nearing the end of their useful lifespans after constant use by tens of thousands of individuals and families."

Since March 2022, the city has engaged in a community listening initiative consisting of stakeholder meetings, a mailed survey to more than 30,000 Walnut Creek residents, and an online survey to better understand the community's needs and priorities for the future.