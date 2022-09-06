Tri-Valley residents, along with rest of state, could be seeing rotating power outages as hot temps strain grid

Elliot Mainzer, president of the California Independent System Operator, told consumers and businesses on Twitter to avoid using unnecessary energy to prevent these rotating outages, as electricity demand is forecasted to reach an all-time high on Tuesday.

The state's power grid has been closely monitored over the last few days as demand for electricity was expected to be at its highest-ever level, driven by a combination of the heat wave and people returning to work.

Heat warnings and advisories have been extended until Thursday at 8 p.m. even though temperatures are expected to decrease slightly on Wednesday.

The week started with one of the hottest Labor Day Mondays for cities like Livermore, which experienced a record breaking 116 degrees -- the previous record was 108 set in 1950. Pleasanton, Dublin and San Ramon all hit 113 degrees, according to different weather tracking websites.

With cities in the Tri-Valley eclipsing or getting close to 110-degree temperatures, residents are being advised to limit their power usage in order to avoid rotating power outages -- which are poised to occur if this heat continues.

PG&E has already begun notifying about 525,000 customers to prepare for potential rotating outages in case they need to take place.

These occur when CAISO issues an Energy Emergency Alert 3 due to not being able to meet minimum contingency reserve requirements for electricity. An alert 2 was already in place before the next level was issued late Tuesday evening.

"Rotating power outages, or small-scale, contained, controlled interruptions in power, can help maintain reliability and avoid cascading blackouts," according to the news release.

CAISO, which oversees the operation of California's bulk electric power system, stated in a news release on Tuesday that if outages are initiated, residents will receive notifications from power providers on areas affected and time duration.

According to the PG&E website, a rotating outage is an electric power outage that rotates from area to area, so no single neighborhood is down for very long. It’s designed to reduce demand and maintain power grid reliability because brief outages protect against longer and larger outages.

Some ways to help is by wearing light, loose-fitting clothing and drinking water often. It is also recommended to avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or in a building without air conditioning as air conditioning is the strongest protective factor against heat-related illness.

Heat becomes especially dangerous if it lingers for more than one day as hot days and warm nights don't give our bodies time to cool down.

According to the National Weather Service, excessive heat can harm individuals in many ways including breathing problems, heat cramps, heat stroke, illness, and even death.

Power in the Bay Area Rapid Transit was also affected as major delays were being experienced on the Berryessa and Dublin/Pleasanton lines in all directions due to trains traveling at reduced speeds to conserve energy.

Below are some places that are offering cooling centers in the Tri-Valley during the heatwave:

