County expands MPX vaccine eligibility to all LGBTQ men

Contra Costa County expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine Tuesday to all LGBTQ men, not just those who may have been exposed to the virus.

First doses of the two-dose Jynneos vaccine for smallpox and MPX have been available only to people who have been exposed to someone with a confirmed MPX cases, sex workers or men who have sex with men who have had more than one sexual partner in the prior 14 days.

In addition to expanding eligibility for first doses, the county has also begun to administer second doses of the vaccine to those who have already received their first dose.

While the vaccine's two doses are normally administered four weeks apart, state and local health officials have until recently focused on administering an initial vaccine dose to as many high-risk people as possible to ensure they have some level of protection against the virus.

"After months of MPX vaccine being scarce, we now have enough supply to vaccinate more people and provide more protection in the community," county Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli said in a statement. "Vaccines offer excellent protection against MPX and help reduce spread of the virus."