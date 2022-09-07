Dublin Splatter festival returning for end of summer

"Splatter returned in 2021 with increased safety measures in mind," Jackman said. "However, because it wasn't considered a "mega" event (over 10,000 attendees), we were not required to follow specific rules put in place by the State of California."

Jackman told DanvilleSanRamon that while officials had been forced to cancel the event in 2020, it had returned last year with minimal restrictions, and is set to look similar this year.

"The festival will feature community performances including Bollywood and classical Indian dance; Chinese dance; Kung Fu demonstrations, and more. Guests will have the opportunity to 'shop around the globe' in the World Craft Bazaar, featuring a unique and diverse array of goods from different cultures," she continued.

"This year's festival will continue to showcase music, dance, and art, while also providing many culturally diverse elements," Shari Jackman, the city's communication manager, said in an announcement.

Dublin's annual Splatter festival is set to be back this weekend, for its second run during the COVID-19 pandemic, with an emphasis on showcasing and celebrating a wide range of cultures.

Splatter is set to run from noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 10). Admission is free, with fees for carnival rides and children's games. More information is available at www.dublin.ca.gov/1145/Splatter.

Musical acts at the festival's main stage will consist of Santana tribute band Carnival; The 925 Band; WeDance; Neon Velvet. Tainted Love will perform popular music from the 1980s as the final musical act, followed by the return of a drone light show that debuted last year.

Other highlights of this weekend's event are set to include "High Life" -- an art exhibit by Dublin high school students -- along with the return of fruit sculptures, and an "I am Dublin" mural where residents can post Polaroid pictures showing off their heritage.

In addition to performances, Jackman said that food at the festival would also represent a range of cultures.

Specifically, the event will showcase Latin American stilt-walkers throughout the crowd, along with Asian, Indian, and Hip Hop dance, European ballet, and Kung Fu demonstrations at the Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater, with music, poetry and other performances from Dublin residents on the Sideyard Stage.

While event organizers already have experience strategizing amid pandemic conditions, Splatter this year is set to see other changes -- specifically, a multicultural focus aimed at showcasing the heritage of past and present Dublin residents, and the city's international connections.

"This year, we will continue to sanitize high touch areas and dining tables for the safety of all visitors," she added. "In the event that something changes, we will adapt."

Dublin Splatter festival returning for end of summer

Event aimed at celebrating city's multicultural heritage set for Saturday