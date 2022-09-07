News

Dublin Splatter festival returning for end of summer

Event aimed at celebrating city's multicultural heritage set for Saturday

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 7, 2022, 8:56 pm
The "I am Dublin" mural is set to return to this year's Splatter festival, offering residents an opportunity to show off their heritage and the city's multicultural legacy. (Image courtesy City of Dublin)

Dublin's annual Splatter festival is set to be back this weekend, for its second run during the COVID-19 pandemic, with an emphasis on showcasing and celebrating a wide range of cultures.

"This year's festival will continue to showcase music, dance, and art, while also providing many culturally diverse elements," Shari Jackman, the city's communication manager, said in an announcement.

"The festival will feature community performances including Bollywood and classical Indian dance; Chinese dance; Kung Fu demonstrations, and more. Guests will have the opportunity to 'shop around the globe' in the World Craft Bazaar, featuring a unique and diverse array of goods from different cultures," she continued.

Jackman told DanvilleSanRamon that while officials had been forced to cancel the event in 2020, it had returned last year with minimal restrictions, and is set to look similar this year.

"Splatter returned in 2021 with increased safety measures in mind," Jackman said. "However, because it wasn't considered a "mega" event (over 10,000 attendees), we were not required to follow specific rules put in place by the State of California."

"This year, we will continue to sanitize high touch areas and dining tables for the safety of all visitors," she added. "In the event that something changes, we will adapt."

Stilt walkers from Daring Arts Movement are set to be among the returning highlights at this year's Splatter festival. (Image courtesy City of Dublin)

While event organizers already have experience strategizing amid pandemic conditions, Splatter this year is set to see other changes -- specifically, a multicultural focus aimed at showcasing the heritage of past and present Dublin residents, and the city's international connections.

Specifically, the event will showcase Latin American stilt-walkers throughout the crowd, along with Asian, Indian, and Hip Hop dance, European ballet, and Kung Fu demonstrations at the Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater, with music, poetry and other performances from Dublin residents on the Sideyard Stage.

In addition to performances, Jackman said that food at the festival would also represent a range of cultures.

"Food for purchase will include Jamaican, Indian, Chinese, Louisiana Creole -- a little bit of everything," Jackman said.

Other highlights of this weekend's event are set to include "High Life" -- an art exhibit by Dublin high school students -- along with the return of fruit sculptures, and an "I am Dublin" mural where residents can post Polaroid pictures showing off their heritage.

Musical acts at the festival's main stage will consist of Santana tribute band Carnival; The 925 Band; WeDance; Neon Velvet. Tainted Love will perform popular music from the 1980s as the final musical act, followed by the return of a drone light show that debuted last year.

Splatter is set to run from noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 10). Admission is free, with fees for carnival rides and children's games. More information is available at www.dublin.ca.gov/1145/Splatter.

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 7, 2022, 8:56 pm

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.