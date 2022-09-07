Sheriff's deputy, accused of killing two in Dublin overnight, now in custody

An Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputy was taken into custody following nearly 12 hours at-large after police allege he was identified as the shooter in a double homicide in Dublin overnight, the department announced on Wednesday morning.

Devin Williams Jr., 24, of Stockton had been considered armed and dangerous when on the lam, according to Dublin Police Services Capt. Nate Schmidt. Officials reported around noon Wednesday that he had been arrested.

"This is an on-going investigation while we continue to conduct interviews and process evidence. We ask the public to contact the Dublin Police with any additional information which may assist with this investigation," Schmidt said.

The situation unfolded around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday when Dublin police responded to a 911 call in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane -- near the intersection of Fallon Road and Gleason Drive -- reporting two people had been shot inside the home and the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, according to Schmidt.

Police arrived to find a male victim and a female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics were called to the residence, but both people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Schmidt. Additional information about the victims had not been released to date.