Officials continue to urge energy conservation amid heat wave

Tri-Valley residents were facing the seventh straight day of calls to conserve energy Thursday, as triple-digit temperatures and the threat of unexpected power outages lingered. An excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service remained in effect through 8 p.m.

The temperature was 111 degrees at Livermore Municipal Airport by midafternoon, as residents entered the seven-hour window for a 3-10 p.m. Flex Alert urging them to continue conserving power, amidst the ongoing heat that has put a strain on the state's power grid.

"With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state, the power grid operator is expecting high electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand," said officials from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO).

The high temperatures also resulted in the cancelation of the Dublin Farmers' Market, which is set to return next Thursday (Sept. 15) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to the Flex Alert calling for voluntary energy conservation, the state was under a Energy Emergency Alert 1 from 3-9 p.m., "which signals that supply deficiencies are expected, and market participants are encouraged to offer more energy bids," officials said.