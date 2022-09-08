News

Officials continue to urge energy conservation amid heat wave

Flex Alert extended from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday as hot temps batter Tri-Valley

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Tri-Valley residents were facing the seventh straight day of calls to conserve energy Thursday, as triple-digit temperatures and the threat of unexpected power outages lingered. An excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service remained in effect through 8 p.m.

The temperature was 111 degrees at Livermore Municipal Airport by midafternoon, as residents entered the seven-hour window for a 3-10 p.m. Flex Alert urging them to continue conserving power, amidst the ongoing heat that has put a strain on the state's power grid.

"With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state, the power grid operator is expecting high electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand," said officials from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO).

The high temperatures also resulted in the cancelation of the Dublin Farmers' Market, which is set to return next Thursday (Sept. 15) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to the Flex Alert calling for voluntary energy conservation, the state was under a Energy Emergency Alert 1 from 3-9 p.m., "which signals that supply deficiencies are expected, and market participants are encouraged to offer more energy bids," officials said.

According to CAISO officials, the EEA 1 status means that "real-time analysis shows all resources are in use or committed for use, and energy deficiencies are expected."

"Market participants are encouraged to offer supplemental energy and ancillary service bids," they continued on a fact sheet. "Consumers are encouraged to conserve energy."

When the demand for energy is larger than the state's limited supply, CAISO directs PG&E to facilitate rolling outages to relieve pressure from the power grid. The Flex Alert and calls for voluntary conservation are aimed at preventing such outages.

As of 3:40 p.m., CAISO reported a demand of 47,272 megawatts of energy, below the forecasted peak of 49,304 megawatts.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

