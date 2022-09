A new voice leading the city of Pleasanton

But looking forward, Beaudin said he still has much to focus on and is excited to apply his years of experience into current and future priority projects that he hopes will better the Pleasanton community.

"It's been three months on the job and so it's really about the team and team accomplishments," Beaudin said. "Those are really important steps forward for the community and for the organization."

From helping finalize a new contract with the local firefighter union and department to working with the City Council to approve the midterm budget , Beaudin told the Weekly he is proud of the work he and his team have been doing early on.

But after being thrown into the metaphorical fire, Pleasanton's new City Manager Gerry Beaudin managed to tackle some high-profile priority items in his first few months.

When most people start a new job, they tend to have some time to acclimate and get into the rhythm of things.

Prior to becoming city manager in May, Beaudin had worked for Pleasanton earlier in his career, leading the city's Community Development Department -- responsible for planning, building permits, traffic engineering and code enforcement -- between 2015 to 2019.

"I just love public service and being able to contribute to future communities," Beaudin said. "Planning is really my passion but as time went on in my career, I realized that I wanted to contribute across the board more broadly ... so that was the shift to city management."

He said that planning degree was what got him into local government and really sparked his passion for public service.

Beaudin was born and raised in Northern Ontario, Canada. He came to the U.S. in 2004 after receiving his bachelor's degree from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario as well as a master in planning from the University of Toronto.

"It was just a really helpful experience to have and I just enjoyed my time doing that kind of work," he said.

He said there was a lot of policy development work with Alameda that allowed him to research topics and develop recommendations through a more holistic lens.

"Alameda was an opportunity to move out of community development and into other parts of a local government ... and to have oversight and partnership with departments that I haven't had in the past," Beaudin said.

After leaving Pleasanton in 2019, he began his journey into upper city management when he was named assistant city manager for the city of Alameda.

During his tenure, the Planning Commission and City Council worked on several projects and policy debates, including the Downtown Specific Plan update and the Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone and associated Costco debates, which he said is now moving ahead as a top priority.

"I am happy to be here working with and for the five council members who are currently on the City Council," Beaudin said. We communicate regularly about what success looks like -- for our relationship, for the organization and for the broader community."

He said in the meantime, he will continue to work with the city and the council to create public policies and complete projects while taking into consideration the different perspectives of the residents and the council members.

Beaudin said the city is currently working to hire an assistant city manager, with Brian Dolan having retired, and an operations services water utilities director to follow Kathleen Yurchak, who also recently retired.

Hsieh succeeded Tina Olson, who left Pleasanton in March to become administrative services director with the neighboring city of Livermore, while Thomas replaced former director Debra Gill, who officially retired in April after working for the city for 22 years.

Some of the new hires since Beaudin's tenure began include a new finance director, Susan Hsieh , who just recently started last month, and Veronica Thomas , the city's new director of human resources and labor relations.

He said it also lends as a great opportunity to create a new team that will work with the existing one to continue bettering the city of Pleasanton.

"Obviously there is disruption when people retire or someone moves on, and especially a top-level position," Beaudin said. "But in the same breath, it's a really great team and I think we've been able to keep council priorities moving forward during this time."

But since he started, Beaudin said his main goal has been hiring new people for those key positions and working with the team he currently has to keep up with the work at hand.

In addition to his predecessor stepping down, Beaudin found himself without a permanent assistant city manager, finance director and operations services and water utilities director because of retirements.

Some of the projects Beaudin said will finally be seen by the community in the next two months are a downtown parking lot between Abbie Street and Bernal Avenue, and a redeveloped fire station at the corner of West Las Positas Boulevard and Santa Rita Road.

He said the idea is to continue patching it up while the city works on getting the scope of work for the project finalized and then confirming the costs before moving forward.

Beaudin said that apart from the council authorizing spot repairs, staff have begun looking at the comprehensive rebuild of the uneven and pothole-ridden road.

"It is a priority project for us though, because we know that Costco is moving ahead," Beaudin said. "We need to have the transportation improvements in place for Costco to be able to open, so we're making it a priority."

As for the Costco project , he said that timeline is still unsure as traffic mitigation is the city's first priority. He added that the city has been meeting with contractors for the project, but because of the different agencies involved such as Caltrans, it could take a while.

From there, he and his team will be going back to the council and the public to talk about the final list of housing sites.

Regarding the Housing Element itself, Beaudin said the city should be receiving feedback from the state's environmental and the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) reviews sometime mid-November.

"We want to have some structure in place so that when housing applications start to come forward with the Housing Element, we know where we want the housing to go, what other amenities we might want in that area and how the mall, as a whole, is going to evolve and redevelop over time," Beaudin said.

The hope is to finish the framework by the time the council approves the new Housing Element -- sometime next May -- so that construction can begin as early as possible.

The mall framework is part of an expedited process to develop plans for the future of the Stoneridge Shopping Center , which was included in the Housing Element as one of the potential redevelopment sites for affordable housing.

Some of the more recent projects include the Stoneridge Mall Framework Plan and finalizing the JDEDZ project associated with the construction of a Costco near Stoneridge Drive and Interstate 680.

Since Beaudin's official first day on May 23, he and his team have been working on several ongoing projects apart from the now-completed firefighter labor negotiations and budget review.

"It's just been such a warm welcome back and I just really appreciate that about the community in general," he said.

His other experience during his 19-year career includes working as zoning administrator in the city of Mountain View, and before that worked in city planning with Los Altos, South San Francisco and in his native Canada.

Christian Trujano, a Bay Area native and San Jose State alum, joined Embarcadero Media in May 2022 following his graduation. He is an award-winning student journalist who has covered stories in San Jose ranging from crime to higher education. Read more >>

A new voice leading the city of Pleasanton

Gerry Beaudin hits the ground running as city manager