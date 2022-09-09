News

Authorities ID couple killed in Dublin; deputy set to be arraigned in court

Formal charges still pending against Devin Williams Jr.

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 9, 2022, 4:55 am
A Dublin married couple shot and killed allegedly by an Alameda County sheriff's deputy Wednesday has been identified by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau as 57-year-old Benison Tran and 42-year-old Maria Tran.

Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, of Stockton, was off-duty at the time of the shooting, which Dublin police said was reported at about 12:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane.

Williams remained at large until midday Wednesday when he surrendered near Coalinga and was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers, sheriff's Lt. Ray Kelly said at a news conference Wednesday.

Kelly said Williams surrendered after speaking on the phone with Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes and other members of the sheriff's office, which contracts with the city of Dublin to provide police services.

Williams allegedly threw the firearm out of his vehicle in the Altamont Pass area. Kelly said investigators believe the gun used in the crime was Williams' department-issued service weapon.

Details about what led to the fatal shooting of the Trans were not yet being released by the Sheriff's Office.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin. He is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail. Formal charges against Williams were still pending from the Alameda County District Attorney's Office as of Thursday evening.

Williams, who had been employed for one year as a deputy working correctional duties at county courthouses and jails, was served with notice of release from his employment upon arriving at the jail to be booked on Wednesday evening, according to Kelly.

-- Story by Dan McMenamin and Keith Burbank of Bay City News Service. Embarcadero Media editor Jeremy Walsh contributed to this version.

