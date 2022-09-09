County to make omicron-targeting COVID boosters available Friday

Contra Costa County will begin offering the omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster vaccines Friday at its vaccination clinics, county health officials said Thursday.

Federal regulators approved the boosters manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna last week. Both vaccines are bivalent, targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron as well as the original COVID strain.

The Moderna booster is available to adults while the Pfizer booster is available to people ages 12 and up. People are eligible for one dose of the omicron-targeting booster if they received their last vaccine dose at least two months prior.

The new boosters will be used for all future booster vaccinations for people ages 12 and up while the original mRNA vaccines will only be authorized for initial vaccine series for those aged 6 months and up and as a booster for kids between ages 5 and 11.

Nearly 84% of Contra Costa County residents have completed their initial vaccination series while 54.3% have received at least one booster vaccine dose.