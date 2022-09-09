News

San Ramon: Owner cited after dog discovered in box truck on hot morning

Bulldog confiscated after citation for animal endangerment

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The dog confiscated by SRPD officers on Sept. 8 after being found in a closed box truck that morning. (Image courtesy SRPD on Twitter)

As temperatures began soaring once again in the Tri-Valley on Thursday morning, officers with the San Ramon Police Department responded to a call from a citizen who heard barking from the back of a box truck.

The box truck that was reportedly closed with a dog inside was towed for expired registration. (Image courtesy SRPD on Twitter)

SRPD officials reported on Twitter that they'd responded to the dispatch call as the temperature rose to above 85 degrees. The closed truck with the dog inside was reported at Longleaf Circle, near Limerick Park and the Tassajara Ridge Trail in San Ramon.

The owner of the dog and the truck was found, according to SRPD, and cited for animal endangerment. The truck was towed for expired registration, and the dog was confiscated.

SRPD said on Twitter that the medium-sized gray and white bulldog was at the department as of 11:03 a.m.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

