San Ramon: Owner cited after dog discovered in box truck on hot morning

As temperatures began soaring once again in the Tri-Valley on Thursday morning, officers with the San Ramon Police Department responded to a call from a citizen who heard barking from the back of a box truck.

SRPD officials reported on Twitter that they'd responded to the dispatch call as the temperature rose to above 85 degrees. The closed truck with the dog inside was reported at Longleaf Circle, near Limerick Park and the Tassajara Ridge Trail in San Ramon.

The owner of the dog and the truck was found, according to SRPD, and cited for animal endangerment. The truck was towed for expired registration, and the dog was confiscated.

SRPD said on Twitter that the medium-sized gray and white bulldog was at the department as of 11:03 a.m.