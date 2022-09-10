News

1 of 2 escapees from county detention facility arrested

Jorge Garcia-Escamillia remains at-large, per sheriff

by Bay City News Service

One of two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Contra Costa County last weekend was arrested Thursday at a Vallejo hotel, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond. (Photo courtesy CCCSO)

Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond, was found at the hotel around 9:15 a.m. Thursday and was taken to county jail in Martinez after Ramirez-Vera and Jorge Garcia-Escamillia, 28, of Pittsburg were reported missing from the minimum-security facility in Clayton last Sunday morning, sheriff's officials said.

Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary and vandalism charges and was due to be released from the county-run facility in early January 2023, while Garcia-Escamillia was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools and drug possession, and had court dates still pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Jorge Garcia-Escamilla, 28, of Pittsburg. (Photo courtesy CCCSO)

Both men now face felony charges of escape from a county detention facility and could receive a state prison sentence.

The Marsh Creek Detention Facility houses sentenced inmates and those facing lower-level charges who would likely receive a sentence to be served locally rather than in a state prison, sheriff's officials said.

