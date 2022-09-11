Bringing hope to victims and survivors of abuse

Many believe that the buying and selling of human beings is a problem for other people in other countries. But the World Population Review ranks the United States as one of the worst countries globally for human trafficking, reporting an estimated 199,000 incidents occur within the U.S. every year.

While cases of human trafficking have been reported in every state, California consistently has the highest number of human trafficking incidents reported in the country, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Human trafficking is real, and it's here.

Chest of Hope assists victims and survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking in Northern California. The nonprofit's purpose is to rescue, provide emergency and transitional housing and counseling resources for these individuals -- most of whom are women and girls.

One such woman helped by Chest of Hope is "Samantha," an 18-year-old who worked at a fast food restaurant. Every evening, as Samantha left the restaurant at the end of her shift, she was grabbed and shoved in a car by a predator who threatened her and forced her to work in the sex trade all night.