Dublin prison worker dies by suicide amid investigation into inmate abuse

One of the employees at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Dublin facing allegations of sexual misconduct in ongoing investigations at the women's prison has died by apparent suicide.

Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, was a corrections officer at the prison who was placed on leave earlier this year, along with a colleague, amid an investigation into allegations that Ramos had attempted to initiate a "sugar daddy" relationship with a now-former inmate in 2016.

The Solano County Coroner's office confirmed Tuesday that Ramos' cause of death on Aug. 21 is listed as suicide. No further details of the investigation were available to the public at the time, according to a spokesperson from the office. KTVU Fox 2 was the first to report Ramos' death amid the FCI-Dublin investigation

Ramos and a colleague, Sergio Saucedo, were placed on leave in March during an investigation into the allegations against them.

Numerous allegations of sexual misconduct at the low-security federal women's prison have emerged in recent months. Another corrections officer there, John Russell Bellhouse, was charged with sexual misconduct in December, followed by charges against Enrique Chavez amidst a string of other allegations and charges against Dublin FCI staff. By late March, Chavez was the fifth employee at the prison to be facing charges.