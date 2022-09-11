News

Dublin prison worker dies by suicide amid investigation into inmate abuse

Had been put on leave following sexual misconduct claims

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 11, 2022, 1:18 pm 0
One of the employees at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Dublin facing allegations of sexual misconduct in ongoing investigations at the women's prison has died by apparent suicide.

Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, was a corrections officer at the prison who was placed on leave earlier this year, along with a colleague, amid an investigation into allegations that Ramos had attempted to initiate a "sugar daddy" relationship with a now-former inmate in 2016.

The Solano County Coroner's office confirmed Tuesday that Ramos' cause of death on Aug. 21 is listed as suicide. No further details of the investigation were available to the public at the time, according to a spokesperson from the office. KTVU Fox 2 was the first to report Ramos' death amid the FCI-Dublin investigation

Ramos and a colleague, Sergio Saucedo, were placed on leave in March during an investigation into the allegations against them.

Numerous allegations of sexual misconduct at the low-security federal women's prison have emerged in recent months. Another corrections officer there, John Russell Bellhouse, was charged with sexual misconduct in December, followed by charges against Enrique Chavez amidst a string of other allegations and charges against Dublin FCI staff. By late March, Chavez was the fifth employee at the prison to be facing charges.

Last month, former FCI-Dublin warden Ray J. Garcia had charges against him expanded to include additional victims in the inmate sex abuse probe.

Earlier this year, eight members of Congress, including Tri-Valley Rep. Eric Swalwell, called for an investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct against Dublin FCI staff.

No charges had been announced against Ramos so far in the investigation of allegations against him and Saucedo. Ramos was convicted for charges of driving under the influence and with a suspended license in 2018, following DUI convictions in 2015 and 2016.

Dublin FCI is a low-security federal prison for women with a camp adjacent to it. The prison's webpage reports a total of 677 inmates, with 561 in the institute itself, and 116 at the camp.

Jeanita Lyman
